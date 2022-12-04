Kim Kardashian has begun the new month of December with a hair color transformation. The change comes weeks after fans heard it took 14 hours to get her iconic platinum blonde hair for the Met Gala. Let’s take a look at Kim Kardashian’s hair transformation.

A week after finalizing her divorce from Kanye ‘Ye’ West, Kim went on a mini holiday and rocked a new brand hair color at the Art Basel event in Miami.

Just like the good old days, Kim and her sister Khloé Kardashian took to Miami. Living their best lives, the mogul saw a transformation hair day during their getaway trip.

Kim has kept her platinum-blonde hair since May, the mom-of-four wore Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress from John F Kennedy’s 45th birthday at the Met Gala. Surprisingly, Kim also has announced her hair has “not gone gray, yet”.

The mogul revealed during an episode of The Kardashians it had taken 14 hours to achieve the platinum color. But it seems the era is gone – for now.

Kim Kardashian ditches her iconic platinum blonde hair

New hair, who this?

Although the star previously said she’d keep her platinum blonde hair for a while, it seems Kim Kardashian now wants a change. Maybe it’s a New Year, New Me resolution a month early?

On December 3, The Kardashian star made headlines after debuting a new hair – honey blonde – during a trip to Miami with the company of sister Khloé and friends.

In the Instagram carousel of images, Kim posed wearing a black tiny tape-bra top, with a pair of baggy motocross pans, and over-the-knee black boots with matching black sunglasses.

The SKIMS founder was joined by her old friend Jonathan ‘Foodgod’ Cheban, Serena Williams, and the Groot Hospitality founder David Grutman.

Kim was hailed as a ‘beautiful Goddess’

Photo by Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images for W Magazine

Sharing a snippet of the night – and her new hair – on social media, the internet went crazy. Naturally, fans began to leave comments flattering the reality star and complimenting the new look.

A fan wrote: “It’s giving”

“Love the honey hair,” a second one wrote.

Another follower added: “This look is so good”

“H O N E Y,” best friend and cousin Olivia Pierson wrote.

During the night out in Miami, Kim and Khloé turned heads with their trim waists and matching sunglasses as they walked through the crowded streets, dining at David Grutman and Bad Bunny’s new restaurant Gekkō.

As the night went on, the sisters made their way to a star-studded event celebrating art, design, and fashion thrown by W Magazine and luxury fashion household brand Burberry at a private Miami residence.

Will this mark a new era for Kim Kardashian?

