











Honey Boo Boo is one of the most infamous faces in the American reality TV world and we have watched her grow up with her sassy attitude for years. During this time – and due to her likeability – at just 16, Honey has a whopping net worth. Check it out.

Honey Boo Boo Child’s net worth

Honey Boo Boo Child is an American reality television star and child beauty contestant who, according to celebritynetworth.com, has a net worth of $400,000.

For their work on the TLC reality show Here Comes Honey Boo Boo (2012–2014), her family was paid a salary of $50,000 per episode, earning $2.75 million during the show’s run.

Honey’s career

Honey – aka Alana – first rose to fame on the TLC reality series, Toddlers and Tiaras (2012–2013), which followed various child pageant participants and their families as they get ready for competition.

Fans seemed to be obsessed with her on this show and she ended up becoming the star of her very own, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. Despite its popularity, the show received considerable criticism from people who believed that it took advantage of the family and glorified an unhealthy lifestyle.

After an impressive run and the show penultimately ending, Alana appeared in her mother’s series Mama June: From Not to Hot, which aired on TLC from 2017 to 2020.

Honey was paid 50k to appear on Dancing With The Stars: Juniors

After the show ended, Alana competed in Dancing with the Stars: Juniors in 2018 and was reportedly paid $50,000 to be on the ABC series.

She was paired with Tristan Ianiero, and Unfortunately, the duo was eliminated from the competition during week four.

This isn’t the only show Alana has appeared on as she was also a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Doctors, The Wendy Williams Show, The Screen Junkies Show, Steve Harvey, Good Morning America, and Live with Kelly and Ryan.

Honey was also featured on Barbara Walters Presents: The 10 Most Fascinating People of 2012, and in 2013, her family competed against the cast of Cake Boss on Family Feud.

