











Ryan Seacrest is best known for his Live with Kelly and Ryan stint on ABC, but has another job as American Idol’s presenter. Despite having the same role as Kelly Ripa on their show, he has a much bigger wallet than her.

Since 1990, Ryan has been reading autocues for popular shows like Gladiators 2000 and E! News. His success on TV has seriously paid off, as he is now raking in the millions as the presenter for Live and American Idol.

As it turns out, the host has a way heavier wallet than even the richest American Idol singer. So just how large of a net worth does Ryan have compared to Carrie Underwood, who has become the most successful show contestant?

Ryan Seacrest’s net worth

Ryan has accumulated a whopping $450 million net worth over the years. As per Celebrity Net Worth, the host gets a $75 million salary for his presenting roles, but also makes a huge amount of income from producing popular shows.

He has been the executive producer of Keeping up with the Kardashians and its numerous spinoffs, as well as Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve – which he hosted, too – and Jamie Oliver’s Food Revolution.

Having launched Ryan Seacrest Productions in 2008, he remains managing editor of E! News and executively produces its red carpet awards show coverage but no longer hosts (since January 2012) E! News on a daily basis.

The richest American Idol star

Carrie Underwood is the richest contestant to appear on American Idol, with a $150 million net worth since she launched to fame. She was the winner of season 4 in 2005, going on to become a hugely popular music artist.

Celebrity Net Worth reports that her album “Some Hearts” is the best-selling solo female debut album in country music history, as well as the fastest-selling debut country album in Nielsen SoundScan history.

It is also the best-selling country album of the last 17 years, which explains why Carrie won three Grammy Awards for the album, including Best New Artist. Her passion initially began performing at church and in local talent shows!

Inside Ryan’s luxury home

Ryan is currently living in a massive $69 million mansion in Beverly Hills, which he recently listed for sale. The 47-year-old’s property has nothing less than seven bedrooms in a private and secluded area of the glam California city.

Several famous celebrities have called his property ‘home’ in the past. He is actually selling two houses in the area, with the $69 million home sitting on top of three acres of land. It has as a one-storey main house plus two guest houses!

That’s not all, though. The mansion has a separate gym, swimming pool with pool house, and an underground garage. Oh and you won’t need to worry about the bathroom being occupied – it has ten bathrooms… just in case.

