









Pete Davidson is well-known for his comic background and his larger-than-life appearances on Saturday Night Live. While he’s beloved for his bright and happy personality, Pete is also healing from the tragic loss of his dad – but exactly how did he die?

Pete’s firefighter dad Scott tragically lost his life while working to save lives during the 9/11 terror attacks on New York City, meaning he truly died a hero.

Let’s learn more about Pete’s dad and what their relationship means to the actor…

Who was Pete Davidson’s dad?

Comedian Pete is the son of Scott Davidson and Amy Waters Davidson.

Scott graduated from the College of Staten Island where he received a bachelor’s degree in history.

A keen sportsman, Scott captained his college basketball team in 1986 and later on went on to coach.

Scott married Amy Waters in 1990, and the couple soon had two children – Pete and his younger sister Casey.

Pete’s dad, Scott, was a firefighter with the New York City Fire Department (also known as FDNY), a job he began in 1994.

How did Pete Davidson’s dad die?

On September 11, 2001, Scott and the crew of FDNY Engine 205/Ladder 118 responded to a call about the second hijacked airplane that hit the World Trade Center.

He was last seen running up the stairs of the Marriott World Trade Center Hotel just minutes before the second tower fell.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene aged just 33, leaving behind his wife and two children.

Scott’s Requiem Mass was held at St Clare’s Roman Catholic Church in Great Kills, Staten Island.

How old was Pete Davidson when his father passed away?

Pete was just seven years old at the time of his dad’s death.

His sister Casey was only three.

Pete has opened up about how his childhood and mental health were affected after the death of his father at a young age. He formed a close relationship with his mum and sister, but still felt the absence of his father.

The star also admitted that he once tried to take his own life.

He told Variety: “I’ve been in and out of mental health facilities since I was 9. I tried to drown myself in the pool when I was in the fourth or fifth grade.”

How has Pete Davidson honored his dad since his death?

Pete has addressed his late father in his stand-up and on SNL, dealing with his grief through comedy.

To mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Pete and fellow comedian Jon Stewart, along with others, hosted a comedy show to raise money for charities benefitting victims of the terror attack.

NYC Still Rising After 20 Years: A Comedy Celebration at Madison Square Garden was hosted on September 12, 2021, a day after the anniversary.

Pete also has a tattoo of badge number 8418 to honor his dad’s service with the New York City Fire Department.

The bond Pete misses with his dad is something he hopes to experience again one day.

He recently admitted that his next milestone is to become a father and create the kind of bond he didn’t get to have while growing up.

Pete also dedicated his movie The King Of Staten Island to his dad.

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The importance of The King of Staten Island

Pete co-wrote his semi-biographical film The King of Staten Island, which was released in 2020.

It revolves around the character Scott Carlin, a 24-year-old high school dropout, living with his mother Margie and his sister Claire on Staten Island.

Pete, like Scott, is from Staten Island, and his father was a New York City firefighter who died in the line of duty after the 9/11 attacks, and also has Crohn’s disease.

Pete stated in an interview with Sky News that the film helped him cope with his father’s death.

He said: “One of the primary reasons I wanted to produce this film and convey this narrative was to conclude this chapter in my life. Not to be forgotten.”

If you are affected by any issues raised in the article or would like someone to speak to, please call the Samaritans for free on 116 123. You can also email them at [email protected] or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch in the UK. In the US, please visit Samaritans USA for more information.

You can also contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or text 741741 to get in touch with the Crisis Text Line. Americans can now call or text 988 to reach out and speak to a counselor.