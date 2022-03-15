How many boob jobs has Katie Price had and how much has she spent?













As the media has tried to catch up with the number of surgeries that Katie Price has undergone, she took shared some surprising news over the weekend about her real number of boob jobs.

Surgery is nothing new for Katie Price. The model, reality TV star, and now mother of five has changed her body several times and has had no problem admitting it.

When did Katie start getting surgery?

Photo by J. Quinton/WireImage

As per the Mirror, Price started at the age of 18 and since then, she has not stopped. From the bottom, she rose to fame in the late nineties and the British social media personality has gone through some physical changes.

Her first bob job was in 1998 when she increased her breast size to 32C. Then, year by year, she would increase it to a 32D and again, to a 32G. However, in 2008 she shocked her fans by reducing her breasts as told by Daily Mail.

Katie started suffering infections and disastrous surgery and had to start all over again. By 2022, Katie had gone through facelifts, 12 boob jobs, and to finalize, liposuction.

Katie shows off her 24th boob job in a trip to Thailand

However, as everyone thought that she had gone through 12 boob jobs, the 43-year-old former influencer and now YouTuber revealed that she had gone through double the amount that the media has been reporting over the past years.

While currently in Thailand with her fiancé, Carl Wood, the model set the record straight on her Instagram stories in which she has actually had 24 boob jobs, saying:

“They say my 13th boob job more like 24th boob job…”

Katie is selling her largest breast implants for £1 million

Before Katie took off on a plane to Thailand, she stopped in Turkey and underwent another surgical procedure, another breast augmentation, and the biggest that she has gone through until today.

Days later, after Katie had been honest with her followers, she took the opportunity to share some very big and expensive news:

“Have to say they are not my biggest. My biggest are in a safe for sale for a million pounds dm for enquiries or email.”

In her latest YouTube video, she shared to her 357k followers an “epic Thailand hotel tour” whilst showing off her newest figure that has cost her a fortune.