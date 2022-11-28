Kim Kardashian is “re-evaluating” her relationship with Balenciaga after the fashion brand suffered recent ad backlash – but how many Instagram followers did Kim K lose during the controversy?

Kim Kardashian addressed Balenciaga’s recent controversy that saw the brand launch an ad for its Spring 2023 campaign featuring young girls holding teddy bears dressed in bondage.

An image further fuelled backlash after fans spotted a printout of the 2008 United States vs Williams case, which prohibited the pandering of explicit child imagery.

Kim has been a long-time collaborator with the brand, from modeling in the Fall 2022 ad campaign to repping the Spanish house on a daily basis.

Her future with Balenciaga is currently unknown as she is “re-evaluating” their relationship but, after some fans blasted the reality star for not severing ties, how many followers has she lost since the controversy?

How many Instagram followers did Kim Kardashian lose?

Kim is still the seventh most-followed celebrity on Instagram, behind half-sister Kylie Jenner, who takes top spot as the most popular female.

At the time of writing, the mother of four has 334 million followers and, according to InsTrack, that figure has barely dropped since her statement.

On November 27, one day before her comment, Kim had exactly 334,428,521 followers. On November 28, her follower count dropped to 334,414,166 – a decrease of 14,355.

That’s barely a shift given the level of scrutiny of the campaigns some have deemed “disgusting” and “sick.”

And, although the images were published last week, Kim said she remained silent as she preferred to communicate with the brand personally.

“I have been quiet for the past few days,” she wrote. “Not because I haven’t been shocked and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened.

“As a mother of four, I have been shaken by those disturbing images. The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and anything against it should have no place in our society – period.”

Kim’s Twitter fandom has, on the other hand, increased by more than 8,000, as per Social Tracker. She also posted the Instagram statement on Twitter.

Balenciaga publishes third statement on campaign controversy

The fashion brand has uploaded a third statement to apologize for the campaign images.

Balenciaga has taken full responsibility for wrongly using child models with “BDSM-inspired outfits,” labeling it a “wrong choice” and a “failure in assessing and validating images.”

As for the United States vs Williams document, Balenciaga claimed it was unapproved by the brand and was provided by third parties, who reportedly confirmed it was a fake document.

“They turned out to be real legal papers most likely coming from the filming of a television drama,” the brand wrote. “The inclusion of these unapproved documents was the result of reckless negligence for which Balenciaga has filed a complaint.

“We take full accountability for our lack of oversight and control of the documents n the background.”

