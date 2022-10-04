How Margaux Lignel's French father secured his millions is a newsworthy story











Margaux Lignel from the Bravo series, Real Girlfriends In Paris, lives a very lavish lifestyle in her swanky city apartment and a lot of it is thanks to her dad’s financial support. Her father, Jean Lignel, is a former newspaper publisher and avid art collector.

Throughout his career, he has steepened his pockets and made a lot of money, some of which he uses to support his daughter. The Parisian 80-year-old now has a very impressive net worth, check it out.

Jean Lignel’s net worth

Despite jean’s actual net worth not being publicly available, we can work out his finances pretty well. The former newspaper publisher has to be worth somewhere in the multi-millions through his work as a publisher and art collecting.

He also sold his stunning West Village Carriage House around five years ago, which according to 6sqft.com went for a whopping $14.5 million. Jean purchased this property in 1996 for $950,000, so he turned over a pretty hefty profit.

His career as a publisher will have earned him a lot of his fortune too and we can assume that as an art collector, he most likely dabbled in auctioning as well.

Jean was a publisher and art collector

During the latest episode of Real Girlfriends In Paris, we got to see Jean for the first time and Margaux opened up about his impressive career. We learned more about her father’s interesting backstory in the newspaper industry and as an art collector. she explained:

My dad owned a newspaper for the first half of his life. He’s 80 now. So when he was in his late 40’s, he sold the newspaper.

According to the New York Times, Jean owned Le Progrès, a newspaper based out of Lyon, France. With his money, he started investing in different artists like Andy Warhol and Keith Herring, which became huge investments.

We also learned that her dad bought his daughter her “super new” apartment that she shares with her dog and also that he helps her financially.

Margaux has had a comfortable upbringing

According to Margaux’s Bravo profile, the young reality star has had a very comfortable upbringing.

She has been educated at some of the best schools in the world, including the American School in Paris, FIT, and the Condé Nast College of Fashion and Design.

Born to French parents in New York, she spent most of her formative years traveling back and forth to Paris, and she just moved into a new apartment in the 5th arrondissement. According to her profile:

Margaux is yearning to chart her own path, on her own terms, and she is figuring out exactly what she wants to do next.

