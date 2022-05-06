How Meek Mill was dragged into Kim Kardashian's divorce from Kanye West













You would have thought that Kanye and Kim getting divorced was enough drama in itself but the rapper managed to drag Meek Mill into the ongoing feud after claiming that his former wife, Kim had met up with Meek behind his back.

It didn’t help that in the same week, Mill announced that he was divorcing his wife, Milan Rouge, just two months after she had their baby. Reality Titbit has all the details on how Meek was dragged into the drama as well as if any of it is true, check it out.

Kanye called Meek out for meeting up with Kim

The argument started during a Twitter rant where Kanye accused Meek of meeting Kim Kardashian. The meeting was supposedly to do with a prison reform act but Ye said it was “more than that.”

Kanye tweeted: “I’ve been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf for ‘prison reform’.

Both Kim and Meek are strong activists for changing the prison system in America but Kanye believes more happened and hasn’t wanted to be with Kim since.

“Meek is my man and was respectful. That’s my dog Kim was out of line.”

Meek responded to the claims

Meek was quick to speak out and address the rumours and he made it very clear that to him, it definitely wasn’t true. He tweeted, “Sh** is cappp cmon …..” – To those who don’t know what “cap” means, it’s “lies.”

Although he didn’t elaborate anymore he didn’t really need to as the claims were never backed and there was never any solid evidence to even suggest something more had gone on.

Meek and Kim’s meeting was also very public and in a public place where they were openly being seen together, so it’s more than likely it was genuinely a chat about prison reform.

Kanye doesn’t get on with Kim’s new boyfriend either

Since Pete Davidson began dating Kanye West, the rapper began making digs at her new beau online. This led to a series of what appeared to be text messages between Ye and Pete when Kim K’s boyfriend offered to meet and talk.

Kanye nicknamed him “Skete” before releasing a diss track on his ex’s man. He dragged the SNL comedian in the single, which was called “My Life Was Never Eazy” featuring The Game.

The rapper also shared “a message” from Davidson on IG, which has been deleted. It contained screenshots of their text messages, obtained by E! News.

The messages involved Kanye asking where Pete is right now, to which he responded: “In your wife’s bed.” Pete also encouraged Ye to go to rehab, after the rapper told Pete he was happy to see him out of there.

