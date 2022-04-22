All The Small Things are still expensive as Kourtney Kardashian flaunts $1m ring













Anyone who has been a long time KUWTK fan will know that Kourtney Kardashian’s road to true romance has been a rollercoaster ride but now she’s landed herself the love of her life in Blink-182’s Travis Barker.

Kourtney spent many years going back and forth with the father of her three children, Scott Disick and had a few relationships after him but no one has ever managed to get Kourtney down the aisle – until Travis came along.

The two started out as friends and neighbours and now Kravis is officially a thing. The two are totally loved up on Hulu’s new The Kardashians series and they’re trying for a baby. So, let’s take a look at how much Kourtney Kardashian’s ring is worth…

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tie the knot

Throwing it back to 2021 and Kravis was only just emerging as a thing. The two had been friends and neighbours for many years but things turned romantic, very Instagrammably romantic, over a year ago.

After many vacations together, tattoos, love notes and vials of blood, Travis proposed to Kourtney in Montecito, California in October 2021.

April 5th, 2022, saw Kourtney and Travis get married in Las Vegas and their wedding was officiated by an Elvis impersonator.

How much is Kourtney Kardashian’s ring worth?

Since locking their relationship down, Kourtney can be seen donning a huge oval cut diamond ring on her finger and fans are wondering how much it’s worth.

When it comes to the ring’s design, Travis Barker worked closely with big-time jeweller Lorraine Schwartz to create Kourtney’s ring as per PEOPLE.

As per Page Six, CEO of The Diamond Pro, Mike Fried, suggested that the ring “looks to be larger than 15 carats in a pavé or hidden halo setting“. He also valued Kourt’s ring at $1 million.

Given the $1m estimation on Kourtney’s ring, we could expect her to have a meltdown similar to Kim Kardashian’s famous ‘lost earring moment’ on KUWTK if she were to ever misplace it.

Travis Barker’s net worth

Shelling out $1m for a ring may seem shocking to some, but Travis’ hefty net worth of $50m means that it’s possible for the Blink-182 drummer to splash out on lavish things.

His net worth is estimated at $50m by Celebrity Net Worth and the site also states that Travis was included in Rolling Stone magazine’s 100 Greatest Drummers of All Time list in 2016.

Kourtney Kardashian’s net worth is estimated at $65m by Celebrity Net Worth.

