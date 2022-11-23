









Pete Davidson has been a cast member of the hit late-night show SNL, a stand-up comedian and actor, but how much is he worth from his successful career?

When Pete Davidson joined the cast of Saturday Night Live in 2014, he became the first member to be born in the 1990s.

Since then he’s gone on to have a prosperous career that’s all added to his net worth.

Pete Davidson’s big break came in 2014

Pete is an actor, comedian, writer, and actor who was born on November 16, 1993, in New York City. Tragedy struck quite early into Pete’s life when his dad, Scott Matthew Davidson, died in the 2001 9/11 terrorist attacks when Pete was only seven years old.

His devastating loss at such a young age affected Pete terribly. He previously said he acted out in school and had suicidal thoughts. He revealed on The Breakfast Club morning radio show, in 2016, listening to the music of Kid Cudi ultimately saved him.

When Pete graduated from high school, he only attended one semester at St Francis College in Brooklyn Heights, before he decided to pursue a career in comedy.

Pete first made his TV debut in the MTV comedy series Guy Code. He then went on to appear on Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out.

However, Pete’s first big break came in 2014 when he became a cast member on the NBC sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live. He was the first cast member to be born in the 1990s.

The 29-year-old is also a talented and successful comedian, appearing on Adam DeVine’s House Party and Jimmy Kimmel Live! as well as going on live tours – such as his first stand-up show, Pete Davidson: SMD, which he recorded in 2016, the same year he featured on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list.

How much is Pete Davidson worth?

In recent years, he’s also done more acting and writing. He co-wrote and starred in the semi-autobiographical comedy-drama film The King of Staten Island in 2020. In 2021, he had a role in the blockbuster The Suicide Squad alongside the likes of Margot Robbie.

After almost a decade in the industry, Pete has racked up a pretty decent worth. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he’s worth around $8 million dollars.

This has apparently quadrupled in the last four years – so he’s reportedly worth four times more than he did in 2018.

The comedian is reported to be starring in the 2023 movie Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts and while his character hasn’t been announced he will be starring alongside Anthony Ramos, Tobe Nwigwe, Dominique Fishback and Luna Lauren Vélez.

How much does Pete Davidson make?

The comedian, who recently starred in the movie Meet Cute with Kaley Cuoco, reportedly makes upwards of $500,000 per year. This includes his work on SNL, which he decided to step away from back in May 2022.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, The King of Staten Island star was estimated to have earned around $7K per episode of SNL. With each season of the late-night show running for 21 episodes, it means Pete earned approximately $147,000 during his first season.

However, SNL cast members allegedly get a major salary bump after five seasons of the show, with their per-episode salary shooting up to around $15K, meaning the season take home could be more like $315,000.

It’s not disclosed how much Pete makes from this venture, but he is a part owner of the New York City bar Pebble Bar. The bar is co-owned by a few investors, including DJ Mark Ronson and actors Nicholas Braun, Justin Theroux and fellow SNL alum Jason Sudeikis.

