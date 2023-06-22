Scottie Pippen’s retirement fund will give him a pension, to which his ex and RHOM star Larsa is entitled a hefty sum. So, how much is the NBA player’s pension and how long were Scottie and Larsa married?

Larsa Pippen is The Real Housewives of Miami star who is now in a relationship with Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus. Before she began dating Marcus though, she was married to NBA player, Scottie Pippen.

The latest reports reveal that Pippen’s ex-wife, Larsa, has been awarded funds from Scottie’s retirement plan from the Chicago Bulls. It comes as Larsa and Scottie have faced a years-long divorce since their split.

Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Haute Living

How much is Scottie Pippen’s retirement fund?

Scottie’s retirement fund – including his pension plan – is $471,000. Larsa has won a claim entitling her to half of the money, meaning that the RHOM star is able to receive $235,500 of Scottie Pippen’s pension fund.

She is to be paid in a cash lump sum. According to court documents, a judge ruled that Larsa is entitled to 50 percent as she has been recognized as an ‘alternate payee’ of his Chicago Bulls 401k Savings Plan Trust, Radar Online reports.

Scottie’s retirement plan account was deemed community property of their marital estate. The Blast reports the amount was to be paid ‘as soon as administratively possible following the approval of this order.’

It was signed by a judge on June 16, 2023. The Blast also reports that the order appears to state Larsa is set to receive the full amount, no matter how much money is currently in the account.

How long were Scottie and Larsa married?

Scottie and Larsa were married for 24 years. They first split in 2016 before reconciling and parting ways for good in 2018. The court awarded Larsa ‘fifty percent’ of whatever was in their account closest to their date of separation.

The couple married on July 20, 1997, and their official date of separation is recognized as November 3, 2016. Scottie has already agreed to pay Larsa an undisclosed amount for child support as part of their divorce agreement.

They both share legal and physical custody of their children. Larsa was revealed as a recipient of Scottie’s National Basketball Association Players’ Pension Plan less than a year ago.

Photo by Sergi Alexander/Getty Images for Haute Living

Scottie and Larsa: Relationship timeline

Scottie and Larsa got married in 1997 and went on to have four children together, Scotty Jr., born on November 10, 2000, followed by Preston on August 26, 2002, Justin on July 11, 2005, and Sophia, on December 26, 2008.

Though Pippen filed for divorce in 2016, he later dropped it, but Larsa filed for divorce in 2018, which became final in late 2021. Larsa didn’t become a star on The Real Housewives of Miami until after their marriage.

Scottie has been married twice, first marrying Karen McCollum in 1988. They had a son named Antron, who was born on December 29, 1987, before divorcing in 1990. Their son died on April 18, 2021, at the age of 33.