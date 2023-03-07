Ryan Seacrest has been dating Aubrey Paige Petcosky since 2021, so what’s their age gap and how old is she? She was five years old when he began American Idol.

When he’s not hosting what feels like every major show on US TV, Ryan Seacrest is busy making memories with his girlfriend, Aubrey Paige Petcosky.

The American Idol host was first linked to the influencer, best known as Aubrey Paige, when they were captured celebrating Memorial Day in May 2021. Ryan rarely posts details about his private life on Instagram, but Aubrey has shared her fair share of adorable selfies. She confirmed their romance on New Year’s Eve 2021, noting that meeting him was the highlight of the year.

They have rarely attended public events together, except on a Netflix red carpet in June 2022, so here’s what we know about Aubrey and their relationship.

Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images

How old is Ryan Seacrest’s girlfriend, Aubrey Paige Petcosky?

Born in November 1997, Aubrey Paige is 25 years old. She confirmed her age in a social media post thanking followers for their birthday messages with a smiling selfie. Hidden in the photo carousel was an image of her and Ryan sharing a smooch.

The Live With Kelly And Ryan host, meanwhile, was born in 1974, meaning the couple has a 23-year age gap. Ryan has been the host of American Idol since its inception in 2002, so Aubrey was five years old at the time.

The 25-year-old is a model and screenwriter based in Los Angeles, but she is originally from Binghamton, New York. Aubrey resided in Texas to study fashion and later business and marketing at Austin Community College.

There have been conversations over their height difference, including from Kelly Ripa‘s husband Mark Consuelos. Ryan is reportedly about 5ft 7in, and with Aubrey being a statuesque model, she is visibly taller than him in heels. It hasn’t been an issue for them though.

The screenwriter and influencer is Ryan’s fourth public relationship; he dated Sara Jean Underwood for two years around 2009, before moving on to Julianna Hough in 2010. They broke up after three years and he was linked to model Shayna Taylor until 2020.

Ryan Seacrest is quitting Live With Kelly in exchange for the West Coast life

While we’ll never know how serious things are between Ryan and Aubrey, we have a hunch that they’re very committed because the host recently announced his upcoming departure from Live in February.

The ABC morning talk show is filmed in New York, while his primary residence is in Los Angeles, as is Aubrey, so we imagine the love birds will only grow closer.

Mark Consuelos will step in to fill the role.