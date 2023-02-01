Yes, Pauly D is a dad. Even though Pauly D might not seem to have the best relationship with his baby mama, the reality star has a close bond with his daughter. But who’s Amanda Markert and how old is his daughter now?

Paul Michael DelVecchio Jr is best known as Pauly D. He to fame during his appearance on MTV’s reality TV show Jersey Shore.

Shortly after fame, he became a father for the first time after a one-night stand with Amanda Markert, a waitress from a popular nightclub.

Little is known about his daughter since the 42-year-old mainly posts about his adventures DJing across the country. Let’s find out more about his daughter Amabella and the baby mama, Amanda Markert.

Who is Amanda Markert and where is she now?

Amanda Markert is not in the spotlight but garnered attention during her relationship with reality star and DJ Pauly D.

She previously worked as a waitress and attendant for guests at VIP Bottle Services.

Currently, Amanda is happily living with her three children – two from other relationships – and occasionally posts pictures of them on her social media accounts.

Pauly D’s one-night stand and a secret daughter, Amabella

Amanda became pregnant by Pauly D after the two had a one-night stand at a club, Hooters. She worked as a waitress when DelVecchio went to perform.

Nine months later, Amabella Sophia Markert was born.

“Sometimes in life, things aren’t planned, and they may even scare you at first, but they end up being a blessing,” he told Us Weekly. “This is how I feel about having a daughter.”

Pauly and Amanda never had a relationship. In fact, the two were involved in a custody battle over their daughter.

According to The Things, the reality star didn’t know he had a daughter until Amanda pursued him for child support. At the time, Amabela was five months old.

As of today, it’s unclear the results of the custody battle. However, it seems Amanda has the primary custody of her child as Amabella is featured regularly on her social media.

Pauly D’s relationship with his daughter

Photo by Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic

Pauly D’s Instagram feed is filled with his gigs in Las Vegas, Miami, and Canada. Surprisingly, there is no trace of his daughter.

Nevertheless, the MTV star has gushed about his little one during interviews sharing the joys of fatherhood and describing it as one of his “most amazing experiences”.

Currently, Pauly does not spend much time with his daughter. He resides in Las Vegas, and Amabella lives on the opposite coast, in New Jersey, with her mother.

The little girl is believed to be nine years old, and due to turn ten this year. With the news of Amabella’s birth in October, when she was five months old, she could have been born in May 2013.

