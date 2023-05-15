American Idol Zachariah Smith has charmed fans with his devotion to his wife Crysta Wilkerson and her three children – how old is he?

The Mississippi native quickly became a fan-favorite in the latest season of the long-running series and impressed viewers at home with his talent and voice.

As for his personal life, Zachariah is in a relationship with Crysta Wilkerson, who he wed months after her divorce from her ex-partner.

Many fans of the star have been wondering about Zachariah’s age and details about his personal life. Here’s more about his family life with Crysta and their three kids.

Bear in mind that this story includes spoilers for the latest episode of American Idol.

Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

How old is Zachariah Smith on American Idol?

Zachariah is 19 years old and hails from Mississippi. Before auditioning on American Idol, he worked as a cook at Bill’s Hamburgers in Amory, Mississippi.

His wife, Crysta, 32, came to viewers’ attention after Zach grew popular on the ABC show. She works as a manager at the same restaurant where Zach works, which happens to be her family business.

During Hollywood Week of the show, the star shared heartwarming words about his wife and their family, saying: “My wife, she’s my backbone. She’s what keeps me running. My kids are my world.”

Zach recently made it into the top five of American Idol contestants. However, he is not among the final three this season and was sent home a week before the finale.

Zachariah Smith charms fans with posts of wife and kids

As reported by The Sun, Zach tied the knot with his wife Crysta months after her divorce. She is a mother of three children, aged 10, nine and five.

Crysta and her former husband reportedly split in April 2022, citing “irreconcilable differences” in the divorce papers. They share the custody of their three kids, the outlet reports.

Zach has impressed viewers at home with his devotion to Crysta and the kids as he shares adorable family posts on his Instagram page.

Days before Disney Night on the show, Zach, Crysta, and the kids had a fun day out at Disneyland where they had the “absolute best time”.

He also penned a heartfelt post to his mother days ahead of Mother’s Day on Sunday (May 14) and wrote: “So blessed my momma was able to come to Disney! I sure love this woman and appreciate all the sacrifices she made for me growing up!”

Zachariah lost his father at a young age

In a previous Instagram post, Zach revealed that he lost his father at a young age. He was eight years old when his dad passed away.

“I would never be where I am today, pursuing my dreams, without my family!” he wrote in the post. “My mom has been my rock through life always supporting my love for music. Lord knows it was not an easy road.”

The American Idol star continued: “She raised 3 boys by herself after my dad passed away when I was 8. She is truly my biggest blessing.”

WATCH AMERICAN IDOL ON ABC ON SUNDAYS AT 8/7C