









Zendaya is one of the biggest stars in the world – and she isn’t even in her 30s yet! The actress has achieved so much more than many could hope to and she’s only 26 years old.

Also an incredible singer, Zendaya was born on September 1, 1996, in Oakland, California.

Her full name is Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman and she launched her career in 2009.

Since finding fame on Disney Channel, she’s gone on to star in some of the biggest TV shows and movies of the last few years.

She was also named one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world in 2022.

Let’s find out more about Zendaya…

How tall is Zendaya?

Zendaya is reported by various sources online to stand at 5ft 10ins or 1.77m tall, and she often towers over her co-stars.

She’s also taller than her boyfriend and Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland, who is 5ft 8ins or 1.73m.

But that’s no issue at all to Tom, who once said it’s a “stupid assumption” that men should always be taller than women they’re dating.

During a Sirius XM Town Hall in 2021, host Jessica Shaw brought up their on-screen kiss and how audiences had noticed she was taller than him.

People reports Tom said: “Not that much taller. Let’s put this out there. Maybe like an inch or two at best. It’s not like, people say like, ‘How did you guys kiss? It must have been so difficult’.”

Shaw responded: “What I’m saying is I’m always fascinated by – because it’s such a misogynistic thing that like, ‘Oh my God, the woman [is taller],’ and it is so problematic.”

Tom said it was a “stupid assumption” and Zendaya added: “This is normal, too. My mom is taller than my dad. My mom’s taller than everyone.”

What has Zendaya starred in?

Zendaya landed her first role in Disney Channel program Shake It Up, starring as Rocky Blue alongside Bella Thorne as CeCe Jones.

It ran from 2010 to 2013 and kicked off a big Disney career for her.

She also appeared in the channel’s Good Luck Charlie, PrankStars, Pixie Hollow Games, K.C Undercover and A.N.T Farm, as well as Disney Channel Original Movie Frenemies.

In 2013, she was a contestant on Dancing With The Stars and finished as runner-up.

She’s also starred in Black-ish, The OA and is currently leading teen drama Euphoria.

Zendaya has also appeared as herself on shows including America’s Next Top Model and Lip Sync Battle.

She made her movie debut in direct-to-DVD release Super Buddies in 2013 and landed her first major film role as MJ in Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017.

That same year, she also starred alongside Hugh Jackman and Zac Efron in musical The Greatest Showman.

She’s been in two other Spider-Man movies – Far From Home and No Way Home, as well as Space Jam: A New Legacy and Dune, among others.

Zendaya is currently filming Dune: Part Two.

The star has released lots of music too, both as a lead artist and featured artist.

What is Zendaya’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Zendaya is worth a massive $20 million.

And with such an impressive career under her belt at such a young age, it’s not hard to believe that she’s already worth so much money.

As well as from her acting career, Zendaya has also made money as a model in ads for Macy’s, Old Navy and iCarly-related merchandise.

She’s appeared as a dancer in both commercials and music videos too.

