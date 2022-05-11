How Rihanna changed maternity style one iconic look after another













Following her pregnancy announcement in January, Rihanna has continued to share look after look as she has shown off her growing baby bump.

The singer, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, once again had her bump on display this week as she left onlookers stunned as she wore a silver mesh crop top and mini skirt while the two enjoyed a date night together in Santa Monica.

We take a look at some of the singer’s most iconic looks as well as what she has said about her maternity style.

Rihanna looks amazing pic.twitter.com/MWfP5EgIEd — hourly rihanna (@rihannahourlyy) May 9, 2022

Rihanna on her ‘rebellious’ maternity style

Over the course of her pregnancy, the Diamonds singer’s maternity looks have definitely had people talking. Some of Rihanna’s pregnancy looks so far have seen her wear everything from sheer dresses to cropped tops and low rise bottoms.

While her style has made headlines, the singer has also received praise for paving a new path for maternity wear.

The singer herself has even previously dubbed her maternity style as “rebellious” to Bustle as she discussed challenging perceptions around pregnant women’s bodies.

Chatting to Vogue, Rihanna has also opened up on wanting her hopes of redefining “what’s considered ‘decent’ for pregnant women” as well as adding an element of fun.

She added: “When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, There’s no way I’m going to go shopping in no maternity aisle. I’m sorry—it’s too much fun to get dressed up.”

Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin

Rihanna’s iconic pregnancy iconic looks explored

Rihanna’s bump debut

The look that started it all was her bump reveal back in January when Rihanna and rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky were photographed out together in New York City.

At the time, the singer was pictured wearing a pink unbuttoned coat as she wore body a colourful jewelled body chain across her bump.

Rihanna is pregnant & debuts baby bump in Harlem with ASAP Rocky. 📸 @nypost Congrats RiRi. pic.twitter.com/tI1DihzRvP — HARLEM VOICE (@Tyrone_Farley) January 31, 2022

Singer’s silver two-piece with baby bump chain

In March, while attending an event for her make-up brand Fenty Beauty, Rihanna once again had her baby bump on show as she wore a bedazzled chain around it.

Adding to the bling look, she wore a low rise silver glittered skirt along with a silver crop top.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty by Rihanna

That Dior’s autumn-winter 2022 Paris sheer look

Fans may also remember her sheer moment at Dior’s autumn-winter 2022 Paris show back in March, which saw her wear a sheer black dress over matching lingerie:

rihanna arriving to dior fw22 show in paris pic.twitter.com/22QUNRiZxU — maría (@MOSSYVIBES) March 1, 2022

May 2022 Vogue cover

Who could forget Rihanna’s Vogue cover feature in the publication’s May 2022 issue!

The cover was even immortalised as a statue which was displayed at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York during the Met Gala festivities:

@rihanna is honoured at the MET GALA and VOGUE with marble statue at the metropolitan museum of Art, New York. pic.twitter.com/389qQ6pTS3 — Mula Africa (@mula_africa) May 4, 2022