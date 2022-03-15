How to get The Daily Show with Trevor Noah tickets and location revealed













The Daily Show has been running since 1996 but Trevor Noah has been hosting The Daily Show with Trevor Noah since 2015. After two years, the show will be having a live audience.

Throughout the 45 minute show, Host Trevor Noah delivers satirical news related to international and American political matters entertainingly. Reality Titbit shows you how you can get your way into the show.

How to get tickets for the show

Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for Comedy Central

The tickets are free, first-come-first-served basis. Through 1iota, fans will be able to request a maximum of two tickets for each scheduled show, which will be happening for a month from April 11th, 2022 until May 12th, 2022.

As stated on the website, the show will be at full capacity and all attendants will have to comply with the following to enter the venue:

Be fully vaccinated and have received a COVID-19 booster shot (if eligible) prior to your date of attendance.

Provide in Person Verification of full Vaccination and booster shot.

Wear a face mask covering your nose and mouth at all times while in the Studio, except during the taping of the Show, but only if and as instructed by a crew member. Masks with one-way valves, bandanas or neck gaiters are not allowed.

Where is The Daily Show with Trevor Noah filmed?

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Viacom

For those wondering, according to Deadline, the show has been spending the past six months filming The Daily Show with Trevor Noah at the ViacomCBS Broadway.

During the lockdown, Variety revealed that Trevor was recording the show from his apartment whilst paying for the salaries of his furloughed staff.

Ever since the Covid-19 pandemic hit, the show hasn’t had a live audience. However, the show is set to return filming in its original location at 733 11th Avenue in New York to accommodate its audience in its upcoming shows.

How did Trevor Noah take over The Daily Show?

The South African comedian, Trevor Noah started hosting The Daily Show in 2015 where he began appearing as a correspondent. A year later, the previous host, Jon Steward, announced that he was stepping down and that Trevor would be replacing him.

His popularity grew in the United States as he started gaining more and more recognition throughout the show, which is why viewers are looking forward to attending the show in person after two years.