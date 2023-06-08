The iconic WWE rivalry between Iron Sheik and Hulk Hogan was stoked over multiple appearances on The Howard Stern Show – but was it all just an act?

On June 7, 2023, WWE Hall of Famer Iron Sheik, real name Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in Fayetteville, Georgia. He was 81 years old at the time of his death. Representatives of the late wrestling star confirmed his passing on June 7 but as of yet, no cause of death has been revealed.

As wrestling fans pay tribute to the legendary Iron Sheik, some are revisiting his long-running feud with Hulk Hogan. This was famously stoked any time either wrestler would appear on The Howard Stern Show.

Iron Sheik and Hulk Hogan were Howard Stern regulars

Both Iron Sheik and Hulk Hogan, real name Terry Gene Bollea, made numerous appearances on The Howard Stern Show. The two wrestlers rose to prominence around the same time that the radio show started, in 1986.

Iron Sheik and Hulk Hogan made a splash in the World Wrestling Federation at the end of the 1970s and into the 1980s. They would go on to become two of the most celebrated wrestlers, and fierce opponents, of the wrestling world.

Howard Stern’s show gained popularity over the subsequent decades; one of its draws was the celebrity guests invited on to the show. Hogan and the Sheik were invited on the show time and again after entertaining listeners with their ‘trash talk’.

Iron Sheik calls in to Hulk Hogan’s Howard Stern interview

One hilarious interaction between the Iron Sheik and Hulk Hogan took place in front of Howard Stern. Hogan was invited as a guest on the show and the Sheik seized this opportunity to phone in.

Hulk Hogan tells Howard that Iron is always insulting him on calls and behind his back but then hugs him in person. “He’s just working the gimmick,” Hogan explains. But he quickly joins in the bit, telling Iron Sheik: “You’re the sh******* wrestler I’ve ever worked with. You only had one main event in New York and after that you were jabroni.”

An angry Iron goes off at Hulk over the call before saying, “I forgive you because I’m bigger.”

“Thank you, I forgive you too man Sheikh, I love you,” Hulk Hogan replies. All insults are quickly forgotten and Iron Sheik adds, “I love you too man,” seriously confusing those in the studio and at home.

‘Well there you go’

Any wrestling fans will be clued into the gimmick that is ‘trash talk’. It’s part and parcel of the wrestling game that feuds and rivalries are fostered, especially between the big hitters.

Howard Stern and his colleagues on the show break out into laughter before Howard adds: “Well there you go!”

“If only it could be that easy between you and your ex,” Howard then jokingly says to Hulk Hogan in the studio.

We’re sure Iron Sheik’s ‘legendary’ appearances on the radio show will go down in its history.