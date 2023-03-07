North West has once again gone viral on TikTok, and this time, instead of drawing Ice Spice, she’s dressed up as her and even landed herself a collab.

It seems like North West has definitely taken after The Kardashians and with her constant viral TikToks, Kris Jenner may have a new business venture on her hands. Kim Kardashian’s daughter already has a bunch of famous friends and fans, and we’re sure there’s plenty more where that came from.

We take a look at North West’s Ice Spice outfit and what the rapper had to say about the 9-year-old.

North West poses as Ice Spice

Just months after dressing up as her dad Kanye West, it seems North has gotten the dressing-up box out again as she dresses up as her fave rapper Ice Spice with a ginger wig, white hoodie, and chain around her neck.

Not only did North West dress up as the rapper, but she also made a number of TikToks with her. She then duetted a TikTok on Ice Spice’s profile in her outfit, lip-syncing to Ice Spice’s In Ha Mood.

The 9-year-old’s friends also joined in on the antics, dancing along with Ice Spice. Mom Kim even made a quick cameo, but for once, the 42-year-old wasn’t the one who was the star of the show.

Ice Spice ‘loves’ North West

Speaking to E! after North’s drawing of her, Ice Spice said she ‘loves’ North West.

When asked by E! if she’d seen North’s picture, the rapper said she did and called it ‘so cute.’ “Shout out to Northie, I love her” she continued.

She said she wasn’t expected it to happen but said: “I see her TikTok’s all the time, I love her. She’s really talented.”

This isn’t North’s first TikTok celeb collab

Ice Spice isn’t the only celebrity North has collaborated with on TikTok.

A few weeks ago, music icon Mariah Carey also appeared on the TikTok account. North and Mariah’s daughter Monroe could be seen dancing to Mariah’s song ‘It’s a Wrap.’

Of course, the famous moms had to crash, entering the frame and singing into hairbrushes, before being pushed out by their daughters.

It seems even children of A-Listers are embarrassed by their moms!