Ice-T and Coco Austin slammed for pushing daughter, six, in stroller













Ice-T and his wife Coco Austin are being criticised for pushing their six-year-old daughter Chanel in a stroller during a shopping trip. It comes after Coco posted an Instagram post of them, which said their daughter is “so over it.”

The American rapper’s family have since been targeted for online backlash, as many think their daughter is too old to be in a stroller. However, some fans are backing the well-known parents by saying children get tired of walking.

Chanel is one of three children belonging to Ice-T, but the first of his and Coco’s together. They brought her into the world in 2015, 13 years after they first got married, and four years after renewing their wedding vows in 2011.

Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Meet Coco and Ice-T’s daughter

Coco and Ice-T’s daughter Chanel Nicole Marrow is six years old and was born in 2015. She has her own Instagram page, where her bio states that she is a “fashionista, Roblox player, iPad professional” and “animal lover.”

She also proudly reveals on the account, which is run by her parents, that she is a “world traveler”, adding: “Modeling and performing is in my blood.” Most of her feed pictures include wearing matching outfits with mom Coco Austin.

Coco has previously faced backlash for breastfeeding Chanel when she was five. The model and Ice-T – who have always defended their controversial parenting choices – first spoke about their daughter’s eating habits back in 2019.

At the time, they disclosed that they believe in co-sleeping with Chanel.

Idk I feel like Ice-T and CoCo daughter should at least be 12 by now — Kaila Nicole, hoe (@kaye_gottiept2) May 23, 2022

Family faces backlash for Chanel’s stroller

When Coco Austin posted a picture of her and Ice-T taking daughter Chanel out in a stroller on Sunday, the Instagram comments quickly filled up with comments of backlash from her followers.

The main opinion was that Chanel, six, is “too old” to be sat in a stroller. One fan reacted: “I was going to ask why is she in a stroller, I love you Coco and Ice but really?”

Another said: “I know she may be your last baby but you have to let her grow up. If anything, a wagon is more her age! I have a six-year-old smaller than her and she hasn’t been in a stroller in years.”

But there are some determined to stick up for the parents. “She’s six and kids get tired of walking,” replied a follower, while another said, “it is much easier to push a child in a stroller than to carry them around when they get tired.”

Coco and Ice-T’s relationship timeline

Swimwear model Coco and Ice-T have been married since 2002. She is his first wife after having children with high school girlfriend Adrienne and Darlene Ortiz, with whom he has had a child each.

Four years after getting married, they owned a penthouse apartment in North Bergen, New Jersey. In 2012, they began building a five-bedroom house in Edgewater, New Jersey, before they welcomed their first child Chanel three years later.

They had her several years after renewing their wedding vows on June 4th 2011. Since giving birth to Chanel, Coco Austin has faced numerous opinions, such as letting her get French-tipped acrylic nails ahead of picture day at school.

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for STARZ

