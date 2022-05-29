











Singer and actress Idina Menzel turns 51 today (May 30). As fans pour birthday wishes on her, we are throwing back to the time when John Travolta totally butchered her name.

This has gone down in history as one of Oscar’s most unexpected and hilarious moments. Also, big kudos to Idina, who was not only a great sport about it but also got back at John the very next year.

SEE: Jake Wesley Rogers was interviewed by Elton before his Legendary debut

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

John Travolta totally butchered Idina Menzel’s name

During the 2014 Academy Awards, the Grease actor took to the stage to introduce Idina Menzel. She performed the Oscar-nominated song Let It Go from Disney’s Frozen.

While the performance was simply breathtaking, it was John’s misstep that stole all the spotlight.

Instead of calling Idina to the stage, John instead called someone who sounded like “Adele Dazeem.”

“Please welcome the wickedly talented, one and only, Adele Dazeem.”

The Oscar moment has given the internet great laughs for years. It still cracks us up!

OMG: Zach and Tori Roloff’s new house is not too far from where Tori grew up

“Wickedly Talented” Idina Menzel gets back at John Travolta

At the 2015 Oscars, the Enchanted actress left the audience and fans in splits after she called John – “Glom Gazeengo” – while introducing him to the stage.

“Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome to the stage my very dear friend, Glom Gazeengo,” Idina says before John shows up.

As John took to the stage and gave a tight hug to Idina, he proved that he can pronounce her name.

“I deserve that, but you, you, my darling, my beautiful, my wickedly talented, Idina Menzel,” the actor emphatically said while massaging her face.

Remember John’s awkward Oscars kiss to Scarlett Johansson?

On the 2015 Oscars red carpet, John, who co-starred with Scarlett Johansson in the 2004 film A Love Song for Bobby Long, unexpectedly kissed the actress on the cheek.

While passing by Scarlett on the red carpet, John briefly stopped and gave a peck on the Avengers actress’ cheek. What seemed like a sweet red carpet moment was misconstrued by some people after photos appeared online.

However, Scarlett was quick to defend her former co-star.

“There is nothing strange, creepy or inappropriate about John Travolta. The image that is circulating is an unfortunate still-frame from a live-action encounter that was very sweet and totally welcome,” she said.

Rhythm + Flow: France | Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 10198 Rhythm + Flow: France | Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/dYPwTZQ_zbc/hqdefault.jpg 1019814 1019814 center 22403