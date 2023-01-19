Much-loved actress Felicity Kendal had BBC viewers asking questions about plastic surgery during her appearance on The One Show on January 18, 2023.

The Good Life actress sat down on the sofa during Wednesday night’s episode and prompted fans to tweet she “never ages”.

Let’s find out more about whether Felicity Kendal has opted for any surgical enhancements or cosmetic procedures or whether the TV and stage star has kept things natural.

Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for SOLT

How old is Felicity?

Born Felicity Ann Kendal on September 25, 1946, Felicity is now 76 years old.

She has had an acting career spanning 70 years and first appeared in a stage show as a baby, per IMDb.

Felicity landed her first film role, as Lizzie Buckingham in Shakespeare Wallah, in 1965 when she was 19 years old.

The Express reported in 2018 that she lives in London and has two grown-up sons. In 2013, in an interview with The Guardian, Felicity said she has 12 grandchildren.

At 74 years old, she appeared in her first stage musical, Anything Goes.

Has Felicity Kendal had plastic surgery?

Felicity Kendal has publicly stated she has opted for filler and Botox injections in her life but hasn’t had a facelift.

The Daily Mail reported in 2021 that she has had fillers around her mouth.

Per The Sun in 2021, she said of Botox: “It’s nice not to have lines when you frown, especially on TV… I don’t know why people make such a fuss about it. No one is interested if a woman has her teeth capped or her hair dyed.”

Felicity’s youthful looks haven’t gone unnoticed and many fans have been taking to the internet to comment on how she manages to look so young at her age.

Fans say Felicity looks ageless

Heading into her 70s, Felicity is still starring on stage and making TV appearances in 2023.

She was a guest on BBC’s The One Show on Wednesday, January 18, which prompted viewers to comment on her youthful looks.

One person tweeted: “TheOneShow Love Felicity Kendall. She never ages. Looks amazing!”

Another asked: “How is Felicity nearly 80?!”

More tweeted along the same lines, writing: “Felicity Kendall doesn’t age at all.”

