Trendsetter Hailey Bieber isn’t afraid to use fashion to make her own statements. Earlier this week, the model sported a ‘nepo baby’ slogan tee in a quiet response to the celebrity nepotism term.

The term refers to the nepotism phenomenon presented in Hollywood, where children of celebrities have managed to make their way into the industry due to the connections and influencers of their parents.

This doesn’t only refer to Hailey Bieber, whose father’s side is very well-known in the entertainment industry. It also includes celebrities like the Kardashian-Jenner sisters and supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid.

Hailey hits back at critics in ‘nepo baby’ shirt

On January 6, Hailey wore a white t-shirt with the words ‘nepo baby’. She was photographed walking in a parking lot in Los Angeles.

The phrase first appeared in a New York Magazine article. The piece talked about various family trees and celebrities who have benefited from their parents’ fame and impact in the entertainment industry.

Nonetheless, Bieber proudly wore her basic yet controversial top, as she paired it with jeans and a belt – and so unbothered.

Hailey is also married to pop star Justin Bieber. In recent years, fans have been making the rounds to where her fame has come from.

She began her modeling career in 2014, and Bieber took a step down from the runway indefinitely.

Now she is enjoying her marriage and her skincare brand, Rhode Skin. Hailey has been labeled a trendsetter for her recent viral fashion statements and that iconic pizza bread.

A second generation of The Baldwins

Hailey is the daughter of American actor, Stephen Baldwin, and Brazilian graphic designer, Kennya.

Her father is best known for his role in the classic 1996 neo-noir film, The Usual Suspects. Stephen’s also the youngest brother of the Baldwin brothers, who are also well-known figures in Hollywood.

In three decades in the industry, Baldwin has been in over 50 projects. Stephen’s brother, Alec Baldwin, is best known for appearing in the Mission: Impossible series with Tom Cruise.

Despite The Baldwins’ influence in Hollywood, Hailey chose her own path.

Hailey’s nepo friends are also huge celebs

Photo by Hoch Zwei/Corbis via Getty Images

Hailey Bieber isn’t the only one, though. Her closest friends also grew up with famous parents.

Best friends Kendall and Kylie Jenner are the daughters of Kris and Caitlyn Jenner. The two are also half-sisters to Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé, who spread the Kardashian-Jenner fame even further.

On the other hand, her other friends, the Hadid sisters, also grew up in an environment with well-known parents.

Their mother, Yolanda Hadid, was a huge model and had her own TV show. This also includes her brief appearance on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, as her ex-husband, Mohamed Hadid, is a famous real estate investor.

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK