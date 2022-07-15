











Jenna Johnson and Valentin Chmerkovskiy have come a long way since their DWTS co-star days: they’re now soon-to-be parents!

Congratulations to Jenna and Valentin! The dancers revealed they’re expecting their first child together in a People interview on Friday (July 15, 2022), accompanied by a stunning pregnancy shoot.

They tied the knot in April 2019, with Jenna’s bridal dress shopping documented on Say Yes To The Dress.

Over the last three years, the Dancing With The Stars pros have been bombarded with questions about their baby plans. The 28-year-old labelled them “really insensitive”, stating that “it’s nobody’s business” just over two weeks ago. Way to throw everyone off, Jenna!

If their baby doesn’t come out waltzing, then we have a problem.

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jenna and Valentin went from “shall we dance?” to “I do”

2015

Jenna joined DWTS as a troupe member for four seasons until 2016, when she became a pro. Val, on the other hand, had been on the show since season 13.

They sparked dating rumours in 2015 after they were spotted getting close during rehearsals, though they never confirmed anything at the time.

View Instagram Post

December 2016

They split a year later and Russian dancer Valentin got serious with Amber Rose, who was partnered up with his brother Maksim in season 23. Unfortunately, they ended things in February 2017.

View Instagram Post

June 2017

The Chmerkovskiys rekindled their love by June and went on a romantic trip to Rome. Jenna never confirmed it online, but fans guessed the news judging from the arm in one of her photos.

They went Instagram-official with a snap from Maksim and Peta Murgatroyd’s wedding in July, and Val later admitted that he’s in a good place with Jenna.

“Yeah, is that what it’s called, the wedding bug? Or have I gained a different perspective on, you know, what love is and what happiness is? You know, I’m in love, and I’m very grateful for that,” he said.

View Instagram Post

View Instagram Post

June 2018

The then 32-year-old Valentin got down on one knee during a trip to Venice, Italy – an event he envisioned since he was a teen.

“When I was 17, I visited Venice for the first time and thought it was the most romantic place in the world. I promised myself then that the next time I would come back to Venice was to propose to the woman I’d want to spend the rest of my life with,” Val told People. “Fifteen years later I kept my word. It was perfect.”

View Instagram Post

2019

The DWTS cast members tied the knot at Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, in April 2019. Normani, Nikki Bella and Adam Rippon were some of the celebs in attendance.

Since Jenna’s brother missed the first ceremony, they exchanged vows again two months later in Utah.

Watch a snippet of the wedding video here:

View Instagram Post

2020

The dancing duo celebrated their first year as a married couple by returning back to their wedding venue. Filming the show was tougher than usual since the pair were separated from each other due to Covid guidelines.

View Instagram Post

July 2022

Jenna told Val about their incoming bundle of joy by presenting him with Baby Jordan sneakers alongside two pregnancy tests. At first, he was puzzled by the tiny shoes, but thankfully, he eventually understood the message.

“He looked at the shoes and was like, ‘How small are these sneakers?’ Then it hit him and his face… it was priceless,” she recounted.

View Instagram Post

