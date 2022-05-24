Inside Jordyn Woods' happy life with Karl-Anthony Towns after all that Kardashian drama













It’s safe to say that influencer and social media star Jordyn Woods was the brunt of a lot of bad news for a long time amid the Tristan Thompson cheating rumours. However, it appears that the ex-best friend of Kylie Jenner has moved on and is very happy and loved up with her boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns.

The pair just celebrated their second anniversary and shared the adorable day with us on their Instagram and from what we can see it looks like there will be many more anniversaries ahead.

Reality Titbit has all the details on the couple’s relationship as well as how they got together in the first place and a little re-cap of all that dirty drama with miss Jenner and the Kardashian clan. Check it out.

RELATED: Did Dolce and Gabbana pay the Kardashians to model wedding outfits?

The Bachelorette | Season Premiere BridTV 10146 The Bachelorette | Season Premiere https://i.ytimg.com/vi/2IJX0xmSrms/hqdefault.jpg 1017669 1017669 center 22403

Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images

Karl and Jordan just celebrated two years together

On Monday the model and influencer shared a video of her romantic getaway with her man for their two year anniversary and it’s safe to say we are a little jealous.

The loved up couple went away to the San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara for a romantic getaway. During their vacation, her NBA player boyfriend showered Jordyn with gifts and jewellery to express his love for her as they celebrated their second anniversary. Jordyn captioned the clip “best anniversary ever” and it definitely looked like it.

The star continued to explain how she “had no idea we were going anywhere and Karl surprised me with a weekend trip to the same resort John and Jackie Kennedy had their honeymoon.”

Karl had also planned a professional photographer called Jonathon Jerrico to capture the beautiful moment, which he did perfectly. Jordyn labelled the weekend an “unforgettable experience” and the couple look more loved up than ever.

Jordyn and Karl reveal how they got together

During Jordyn’s Instagram show, Regular-Ish! the pair chatted about how they got together and how they went from friendship to romance with Jordyn openly admitting that at the start she would have never considered it because he was like a brother to her. Karl explained:

Me and Jordyn met years ago knowing common people and just became friends. And ever since then, our relationship grew where we became more than friends. I’m not saying in that way, but just best friends. And then we started having a deeper relationship. Karl Anthony Towns

Jordyn adorably went on to explain:

I think it’s kind of cool dating your best friend. We know each other. We know each other’s hearts. We know each other on good days and bad days and we’ve been through a lot of bad days together. Jordyn Woods

Stassie still isn’t friends with Jordyn

It’s known that Kylie and Jordyn are no longer friends, however, it isn’t just Kylie as Stassie – another of Jenner’s best friends – revealed she isn’t friends with Jordyn either.

During an episode of the Call Me Daddy podcast, Stassie opened up and got candid about the Jordyn Woods situation. The 24-year-old spoke about why she is no longer Woods’ friend and it has nothing to do with the Kardashian scandal.

When asked if still friends with Jordyn, Stassie replied:

Oh no. For my own reasons. This is the first time… I’m ever saying this but it’s for my own reason. It’s not…I was not following anyone else. I’ve had my own reasons and that’s it.

Although Stassie did not fully get into why her friendship with Jordyn ended, she later noted that she remains loyal to people who don’t try to get tabloid information out of her.

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK