Kailyn Lowry’s house is making Teen Mom fans uber-jealous as she gets an entire pool added to the backyard. After moving into the $850K Delaware mansion in 2022, questions about her net worth are on the rise.

The Teen Mom star prepared to move in on January 2022 with her four kids. She’s now working on plans to create an office space to work in, as well as getting up bright and early to get the pool inserted in the garden.

Reality Titbit has looked into Kail’s net worth and house as her property undergoes renovation. She even got a sparkling new bathroom when she first moved in, but the makeover didn’t stop there.

Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for WE tv

Inside Kailyn Lowry’s house

Kailyn’s house was purchased for $850K and is based in Dover, Delaware. She revealed in February 2021 that she paid in full for the new abode built from the ground up after she sold her former home in Middletown, Delaware.

It took the Teen Mom star at least a year to build but it’s finally almost finished. She shared videos on her Instagram Story on February 28 which showed the huge swimming pool being inserted into the backyard.

Her bathroom has dual sinks, with his and hers mirrors, gold light fixtures, and dark cabinetry. Builder Kyle Hill got busy putting together custom furnishings for her home across 2022, and it’s very close to being complete!

Kail’s wallpaper – how to buy

Kail’s wallpaper has been given the wow factor by fans. Teen Mom viewers can buy wallpaper in her office space from Wayfair, which is called Peel and Stick Abstract Wallpaper by York Wallcoverings for $1.59 per sq ft.

Interior design brand City and Ship Lab sourced the wallpaper for the reality TV star, for her home office downtown. Kailyn also has a home office which has a different decor, but spoke of the out-of-home space:

I thought I wanted all neutral but quickly realized that I need a colorful, fun space to keep the creativity flowing.

However, Kail has her own wallpaper line with Wall Blush, for those wanting to copy her exact home style. She designed 12 different types of wallpaper, ranging from floral designs to a midnight mood theme.

The Teen Mom star’s net worth

Kailyn has a net worth of $25,000, Celebrity Net Worth reports. She first launched to fame when sharing her story on Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant season 2, before she later joined the main series, Teen Mom.

She subsequently broke up with her boyfriend and began working alongside studying towards an online degree, while raising her child on her own. Kailyn now works as a host for three podcasts and is a New York Times bestselling author!

The MTV star reportedly makes over $250K per season, as per Distractify. However, her side hustles definitely help her make money to raise her large brood of four kids, which includes her own haircare company and two books.

Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for WE tv

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER, AND TIKTOK