Inside Kendall Jenner's understated home that is the total opposite of her sisters













When someone mentions the Kardashians, you instantly think of glitz and glam and the excessive luxurious lifestyle that the family live. This includes everything from their lavish vacations, impeccable fashion and not forgetting their grandiose LA mansions that are kitted out with clean, crisp and expensive interiors.

Well, Kendall Jenner is the perfect example of why you should never judge a book by its cover. Most people would think that the top supermodel in the world would be living in a mega-mansion like her sisters and friends, but you’re wrong.

Kendall’s LA home is completely opposite to what most would expect, with its bohemian, farmhouse vibes, it’s the total opposite to her sisters – but we are living for it!

Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner’s understated home

When you first see Kendall’s house you wouldn’t believe it was hers. Don’t get us wrong, her Los Angeles home is still absolutely stunning, it’s just not what you would expect.

Her house is much more tranquil and peaceful than her sisters, containing much more colour, texture and unique designs. The home’s interior was done by mother and son design duo, Kathleen and Tommy Clements as well as Waldo Fernandez.

Even the design team couldn’t believe the brief when they heard what the 24-year-old highest-paid supermodel in the world wanted her home to be like, Fernandez said:

Her taste was surprising, more bohemian and funky than the rest of her family. The mood she described was totally understated and down-to-earth. Being who she is, we thought Kendall might gravitate toward something more flashy, more va-va-voom. I think we were all thrilled to discover that she has taste beyond her years. Waldo Fernandez, AD

Kendall loves its “Spanish, farmhouse vibes”

The star welcomed AD exclusively into her stunning LA hideaway for a tour and you can see its bohemian and tranquil elements from a mile off. Her space is full of mixed textures like oak and brass with colourful and unique materials and designs. During the video she said:

I like a house that has character. When I walked into this place, I was immediately drawn to the peaceful Spanish-y, farmhouse-y vibe. Kendall Jenner, AD

Kendall mentioned that her favourite parts of her home come from its combination of an LA style home with stunning Mediterranean architecture and influence. The model also mentioned that she loves her place due to her “hectic and chaotic lifestyle” it’s someone she can “simply zone out and relax.”

Kendall Jenner’s house is very Scorpio the way the rooms are different aesthetics but there’s still a cohesive vibe that’s very her pic.twitter.com/uRRUXK40pA — 𝖙𝖆𝖍𝖓𝖎𝖆♡𝖇𝖗𝖎𝖌𝖍𝖙 (@brujabitchh) January 29, 2021

A further look inside the home

Looking further into Kendal’s home, there is a stunning bright teal blue kitchen which boasts beautiful understated features with lots of wood, oak and brass. Kendall said she loves the colour as it brings “energy” to the room and it makes her want to use it more.

In the dining room, there is a long oak table that serves farmhouse and boho realness and we love it! The living room has a similar vibe with huge wooden beams and lots of earth tones featured throughout, giving the room a very cosy atmosphere.

Kendall also has an incredible James Tirel sculpture in her home, which is a lighting peace designed to invite a relaxing and tranquil aura into the home.

