











In honor of Married To Jonas’ 10th anniversary, Reality Titbit takes a look back at Kevin and Danielle Jonas’ fairytale love story.

All three Jonas Brothers are now happily married and eldest sibling Kevin was the first to take the leap at just 22 years old. At the time, the band was at the peak of their Disney Channel fame, coming off the back of Camp Rock fame, transforming them into certified teen idols.

When Kevin announced his engagement in July 2009, the sounds of breaking hearts could be heard across the globe. 13 years later, the couple is living their best life in New Jersey with their two daughters.

Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Nellie’s Southern Kitchen

Kevin and Danielle Jonas crossed paths in the Bahamas

Their love story began with what you’d see in teen rom-coms. In 2007, a then-20-year-old Kevin met hairdresser Danielle Deleasa, aged 21, when their respective families were both on holiday in the Bahamas. Clearly, their romance wasn’t just a holiday fling; the Jonas brother recalled “cyberstalking” her after they met to check what flight she was boarding to return home.

Coincidentally, Danielle also resided in New Jersey – Denville, to be exact – which was about 30 minutes from Kevin’s hometown, Wyckoff.

After two years of dating, the eldest Jo-Bro got down on one knee after jetting from a concert in Vancouver, Canada.

Danielle and Kevin married in December 2009 in an enchanting wedding at French-style chateau Oheka Castle, Long Island. Attended by 400 guests, friends included Camp Rock co-star Demi Lovato. Joe and Nick served as best men.

The party was hit by a blizzard, but the snow only transformed it more into a winter wonderland.

View Instagram Post

Married to Jonas documented their first two years of marriage

Like many celeb couples, the husband and wife welcomed fans into their home on August 19, 2012, until 2013 for two seasons. A down-to-earth pair, their romance wasn’t always wedded bliss.

Well, it mostly was, but with in-laws living nearby, some heated moments were bound to happen.

Their first daughter, Alena Rose, was born February 2, 2014; baby number two, Valentina Angelina, was welcomed October 28, 2016. The family of four has made several red carpet appearances, though you can find more of Alena and Valentina on Danielle’s Instagram.

View Instagram Post

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK