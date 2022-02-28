Inside Kim Kardashian’s huge Billionaire net worth













Kim Kardashian has been hitting the headlines recently for many reasons, from Kanye West to her huge net worth, she never fails to stay relevant.

If you haven’t heard of Kim Kardashian, you’ve probably been living under a rock, but let us get you up to speed. Kim K is an American media personality, businesswoman, model, and socialite, but mostly known for her career on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Recent sources have reported that Kim is officially a billionaire, but where has she made her earnings? Reality Titbit has explored how Kim Kardashian has quickly become the richest Kardashian and an insight into each of her ventures.

Kim Kardashian: Skims

Kim Kardashian founded Skims in 2018, a brand that create the next generation of shapewear, loungewear, and underwear. Although you can now find Skims dupes from other brands, nothing will beat the quality of the originals.

The market value of Skims is currently estimated at around $3.2 billion and is continuing to grow each year. It is thought that this year they will reach the $400 million thresholds in sales.

Their popular comfy basics have proved popular all over the world, resulting in a 90% increase in sales in the past year.

Kim founded KKW Beauty in 2017

Before she ventured into the fashion industry, Kim founded her very own beauty brand. Kim Kardashian West Beauty, A.K.A KKW Beauty sells all sorts of products such as lipsticks, eyeliners, cleansers, and moisturizers.

As of 2021, KKW was Kim’s most profitable business, with $100 million in revenue. However, the company has taken a step back since the 1st of August 2021, as they are rebranding and becoming a more sustainable, modern brand.

Fans have speculated that the reason for the rebrand is due to her former name, Kim Kardashian West being used for the brand, which she has now changed due to her divorce. So, it is thought that KKW will have a new name when they finally return.

Kim’s reality TV career explored

The start of Kim Kardashian’s reality TV career began in 2007 when Keeping Up With the Kardashians was born.

The hit E! show gave us an insight into the lives of Kim, her sisters, brothers, mother, and stepfather. It’s thought that Kim was always destined for a career in reality TV, as in an interview with Weathsimple Magazine, she explained that it was always a dream of hers ever since elementary school.

Kris Jenner revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that the family split the earnings from the show evenly, meaning that on average Kim would earn around $4.5 million per season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

