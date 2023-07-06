Kim Kardashian expands her real estate portfolio to include a new Malibu home in 2023. The Kardashians fans are given a glimpse inside the star’s $70 million beachfront mansion during season 3. Episode 7, Deeper Than Dolce, sees Kim meet with a world-renowned designer who is set to reinvent her house.

While Kim, 42, is a Hidden Hills, California dweller, she is now opting for another home in Malibu as a place to “get away,” per The Kardashians season 3. The reality star purchased the stunning property, which was once owned by supermodel Cindy Crawford, in September 2022.

Photo by: Hulu

Inside Kim Kardashian’s Malibu home

During The Kardashians season 3 episode 7, viewers are given a glimpse of Kim Kardashian‘s new Malibu home.

The SKIMS founder purchased the 7,450sq ft villa last year which comes complete with a private path leading to a private beach, reports The New York Post.

The property also features panoramic ocean views, a spa, a pool with a cabana, an outdoor fireplace, tennis courts, and a firepit area.

Speaking of how many bedrooms the house is going to be made up of, Kim said: “It was going to be two, now we’re going to make it five.”

Walking through her new house, Kim says to Khloé: “I want you to envision, this will all be concrete. This won’t be here, this will be a huge plant. All this floor will be gone. This will be all new windows.”

The SKKN founder added that she plans on keeping the home’s existing fireplace and that she wants it to be a “party house.”

Kim’s new home ‘represents hard work’

Kim is clearly achieving her dreams in 2023 as she talks about what her new Malibu home means to her on the Hulu show. She said that getting the house was like a “pinch me moment.”

Speaking on The Kardashians, Kim said: “This house just really represents, to me, a lot of the hard work that I’ve put in and it’s, like, enjoying the fruits of my labor.”

Showing off her new abode to her younger sister, Khloé Kardashian, Kim adds: “Then that’s our beach, so cool right?”

She continues: “It’s new energy, I’m so looking forward to creating so many memories here. It’ll be fab once it’s done.”

Khloe gushes about her sister’s “epic” new home on the show.

She says: “Kim keeps saying that this is for the family and this is where we’re going to have barbecues… I can’t wait for these summers in Malibu.”

Khloé adds of her sister: “Her heart, how she thinks, it’s amazing.”

Kardashians star enlists Axel Vervoordt

As Kim explained to Khloé during episode 7, the house will be “fab once it’s done,” she’s enlisting the help of designer Axel Vervoordt for her Malibu home.

Axel is a visual artist who hails from Antwerp, Belgium. Kim’s ex-husband, Kanye West, introduced her to the artist.

Speaking of the artist designing her house, Kim said: “Axel, he is like my design God. He is helping design this guest house from top to bottom.”

The mom of four continued: “So, I want this house to be ‘fully Axel’, like fully fully whatever you want, I want this to be your project.”

The artist once called Kim “a warrior” which was particularly sentimental to her at the time as she was “going through a lot” at the time of their design meeting, according to Khloé in episode 7.

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS ON HULU NOW