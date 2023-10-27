Look inside Kim Kardashian’s private jet that has made fans furious. Kim snapped the view from the plane but followers are now telling her to “get real”. Kim Kardashian’s plane and net worth is no joke…

Kim Kardashian‘s plane pic was the mesmerizing view of her private jet window, surrounded by cashmere walls, on October 26. She captioned the photo, “Catch me if you can,” as she goes off on her travels. Scott Disick joined in on the fun and wrote: “Where ya going, Franck? Somewhere exotic?”

Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for ABA

Inside Kim Kardashian’s private jet

Kim Kardashian’s private jet is worth $250 million. The plane – filled with cream interior – was designed by Tommy Clements and Waldo Fernandez, and there are two bathrooms on board.

She purchased the Gulfstream G650ER she calls ‘Kim Air’ for $95 million but later paid $150 million for renovations and design. The plane is made of sleek, light wood interior for ultimate luxury.

Before traveling on the plane, Kim Kardashian told her sister Kendall Jenner on The Kardashians: “Let me know if you like any snacks because I have, like, waffles and I have a freezer so, like, I live it up on there.”

Fans furious at Kim’s jet: ‘Get real’

One fan commented: “Kim… people are dying and WW3 is about to kick off. Nobody cares about your jet with cashmere walls. Get real.” Another said: “This is literally why there’s so much global warming.”

“Nobody can Kim. We don’t have private jets at our disposal 24/7. We’re lucky if we can afford a car that runs and a day off from work to drive it. You’re so out of touch with real life,” penned a follower.

Some have Kim’s back, with one saying, “This is her real life.” Another said: “Love how this is a classic girl Instagram caption and y’all are ripping her to shreds for it.”

Kim Kardashian’s net worth

Kim Kardashian’s net worth is $1.7 billion. She is the business owner of SKIMS and SKKN, and is currently under a four-year law apprenticeship supervised by the legal nonprofit #cut50.

She is the richest Kardashian sister and has turned reality TV stardom into a ten-figure fortune. Her clothing company, SKIMS, is now worth $4 billion which raised $270 million in a funding round.

In 2020, Kardashian sold 20% of KKW Beauty, her cosmetics and fragrance company, to publicly traded Coty in 2020 for $200 million. She shut down KKW Beauty in 2021 and launched SKKN By Kim in 2022.

