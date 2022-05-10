Inside Kim K’s mission to become a lawyer - her achievements and if she passed the bar













We all know by now that Kim Kardashian’s next goal in life is to follow in her father’s footsteps and become a successful lawyer. Kim has perfected being a reality star, businesswoman and mother and now she wants to add a lawyer to the list.

The entrepreneur and mom of four has been studying for a few years now and during this time has already achieved a lot. Reality Titbit has all the details on her achievements so far as well if she has finally passed her baby bar exam, check it out.

Did Kim pass the baby bar?

Due to Kim never having gone to college, to become a lawyer she has to take a different route than most which is a four-year apprenticeship. For this, she needed to be supervised by a legal non-profit as well as commit herself to 18 hours a week of dedicated study time.

Although it was a tough journey for Kim – having failed the exam three times prior – she finally passed the exam in December 2021 due to her determination and hard work.

Kim was lucky that she passed the fourth time around as this was her last opportunity, the course only allows a “student” to attempt the exam four times, therefore Kim did really well to pass with literally flying colors.

Kim helped release Alice Johnson from a life sentence

This was Kim’s first and biggest achievement in her journey to becoming a lawyer. The star discovered Alice’s story on Twitter in 2017 and the Kardashian took it into her own hands to take the case to President Trump on behalf of the 64-year-old to grant her clemency.

Alice was serving a life sentence for a first time, non-violent drug-related offence and Kim went to Trump in order to help her. A year later the White House made a statement that Trump had dissolved her life sentence, the statement said:

Ms. Johnson has accepted responsibility for her past behavior and has been a model prisoner over the past two decades. While this Administration will always be very tough on crime, it believes that those who have paid their debt to society and worked hard to better themselves while in prison deserve a second chance. The White House

Kim has been helping inmates ever since

Alice’s case really got the ball rolling for Kim and she has been dedicated to “fighting for people who deserve a second chance” ever since.

We got to see the process of her work during the 2019 season of KUWTK where she discussed the process of how she selects who to help with her mom, Kris. The star mentioned she receives hundreds of letters from inmates and then explained:

If I see something that I feel like has a real shot and just like moves me, then I’ll send it to my attorneys who look over everything just to make sure it’s legitimate. I told my dad years ago that I was really into criminal justice and he was like ‘This will stress you out so much, you do not really want to take this on. I think now having gotten so deep in helping Alice [Marie Johnson], I’m really motivated to get to know the law more and fight for people who deserve a second chance like her. Kim Kardashian

