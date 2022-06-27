











Puff Diddy dedicated his performance of I’ll Be Missing You during the Bet Awards 2022 to the late Kim Porter. The emotional tribute had viewers asking what their relationship was – they dated in the 1990s into the 2000s.

When P Diddy was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award on June 26, he had fans in tears with a memorable performance that honoured his late ex-girlfriend four years after her death in 2018.

He told the crowd, “I miss Kim” before giving a shout out to the late Notorious B.I.G., who I’ll Be Missing You was originally written about in 1997. To pull on the heartstrings even further, we look at their former relationship.

P Diddy sings I’ll Be Missing You

Puff Diddy sang I’ll Be Missing You at the Bet Awards, a track that originally featured Faith Evans and 112. The song was written in memory of Evans’ husband Christopher “The Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace, who was murdered in 1997.

The Grammy Award-winning single also reminded Diddy of his late girlfriend Kim Porter, who he revealed he still misses when he took to the mic. Dedicating the memorable performance to her, fans were left wanting to know more.

Kimberly Porter died at P Diddy’s Los Angeles mansion in 2018 after a long battle with lobar pneumonia. During the Bet Awards, the musician said he would always miss his late ex.

Diddy founded Bad Boy Entertainment in the early 1990s and ran it out of his apartment, as per All Music. His career took off after he signed Craig Mack and the Notorious B.I.G. to the label in 1994.

Kim Porter and P Diddy: Timeline

Kim and Sean Combs, known musically as “P Diddy”, began dating in 1994. They continued to have an on-off relationship, splitting before reconciling their romance in 2003 until 2007.

Combs raised and adopted Kim’s son from a previous relationship, Quincy, who was born in 1991. Quincy’s biological father is singer-producer Al B Sure. After they split, Sean began dating Cassie Ventura until 2018.

Kim and Sean’s long-time relationship didn’t last past 2007, but they had a close co-parenting friendship. In an interview with Essence magazine, he talked about his love for Porter as he recalled her final days. He said:

She had the flu, and she sent the kids over to my house so they wouldn’t get sick. One night I was checking on her and she was like, ‘Puffy, take care of my babies’. She actually said that to me before she died.

They have three children together

Kim and P Diddy’s eldest son is Christian Combs, aka “King”, born on April 1, 1998. Twin girls followed on December 21, 2006, Jessie James and D’Lila Star. The family also includes her son Quincy, now in his 30s, from a prior relationship.

P Diddy also has a daughter and son from other relationships. During the awards ceremony, adorable home videos of their children featured in a montage that had viewers weeping from start to finish.

The musician is now a single father to six children. Justin, born December 30, 1993, is his son with Misa Hylton Brim, while Chance, his daughter with Sarah Chapman, arrived in 2006.

