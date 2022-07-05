











TOWIE star Ferne McCann has revealed she’s officially engaged to Lorri Haines. As a result of her delivering the happy news, many are questioning what their age gap is and how much money he makes for work.

Ferne finally found love after months of dating on ITV’s First Time Mum, and everyone is totally chuffed for her. Her camera crew even captured the moment when Lorri got down on one knee and asked her the special question.

Their whirlwind romance is now turning into “forever”, the star revealed on Instagram. Ferne is now well and truly a believer in a happy ever after, after Lorri put a ring on it with their toes sinking into sand at a stunning beach.

Lorri Haines’ age and birthday

Lorri Haines is currently 30 years old at the time of writing, while Ferne is 31. She was born on August 6th, 1990, but her fiance celebrates his birthday on April 12th. They stayed in a London hotel for his special day earlier this year.

He also has a young son, who has quickly formed a friendship with Ferne’s daughter Summer. The self-proclaimed “family man” states in his Instagram bio that he is “blessed to be alive and grateful for everything I have”.

Their age gap is only one year, while their children look a similar age. Summer was born in 2017, and is currently four years old at the time of writing, suggesting that both Ferne and Lorri had children at a similar time.

Ferne McCann’s fiance is a real estate agent

Lorri Haines is a real estate agent who lives in Dubai. Also an entrepreneur and part-time jeweller, he boasts a collection of Rolex watches and a Ferrari so it’s pretty obvious that he’s got a hefty salary!

According to company records, Lorri Christopher Haines ran firms Rex Global Ltd and Tungo Ltd but has since resigned from these roles. He is currently an investor for Capsa Funds, which he has been doing since 2020.

Until March earlier this year, Ferne’s fiance was the chief executive officer of Tungo Ltd, a media technology start-up. He was also the founding executive director at Infinity Bracelet for over four years, until 2019.

As per Closer, sources revealed that Ferne is now prepared to move to Dubai to pursue their relationship. According to 44bars, Lorri is estimated to be at least £5 million, while OK! reports that Ferne said she is worth £5.5 million.

Their relationship timeline

The pair went public with their relationship just months ago, before Lorri proposed during a romantic getaway to Paris. Ferne and Lorri revealed their romance in January earlier this year, but it hasn’t always been plain-sailing.

They faced issues when an old video of then-new boyfriend Lorri resurfaced appearing to hold up a bag of ketamine, leaving him entangled in a drug scandal that had Ferne “devastated.” However, they have patched things up since.

After Lorri apologised regarding the scandal, they began sharing romantic stories on Instagram together. Several months later and they are now all set to become husband-and-wife!

Ferne has not been shy to show off her new engagement bling, which appears to be a huge silver diamond. After Lorri popped the question, she Facetimed her best friend James Argent to show him a close-up of the huge ring.

