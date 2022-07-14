Inside NeNe Leakes' romance with new boyfriend and drama that came with it













The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum NeNe Leakes seems to be enjoying a lovely dating life with her new boyfriend, Nyonisela Sioh. But unfortunately, it comes part and parcel with some beef with his ex-wife.

At the end of 2021, NeNe made an official announcement that she is dating someone new after the passing of her husband, Gregg Leakes in the summer of the same year.

Just as everyone thought that NeNe’s life had stepped on the right track, she’s now facing a lawsuit with her boyfriend’s ex-wife and things are getting complicated as the two sides say different things.

A timeline of NeNe & Nyonisela

On September 1, NeNe’s husband, Gregg Leakes died of colon cancer. Before he passed, Gregg gave his blessing to NeNe: “Be happy, keep smiling, and he who finds you, has found a good one.”

On December 14, 2021, NeNe and Nyonisela were spotted snuggling and dancing together at her birthday party in Atlanta. Though not confirmed immediately, NeNe told The Shade Room that they were dating three days later. It’s believed they were introduced by their mutual friend, Peter Thomas, who is the ex-husband of ROHA star Cynthia Bailey.

Since then, the couple has made their relationship public. The source told PEOPLE that NeNe is “very happy right now” and “she can’t stop smiling around Nyonisela”. The source described Nyonisela as treating Nene like “a queen” as he “constantly fawns over her, showers her with compliments and puts her needs first.”

View Instagram Post

Wait…Nyonisela had a wife?

Nyonisela was married to his ex-wife, Malomine Tehme-Sioh for five years. He’s a father of three. Nyonisela told Daily Guide Network that he has “two handsome boys and a beautiful girl”.

Nyonisela with his eleven-year-old son on Instagram View Instagram Post

Recently, in the North Carolina court, Malomine accused NeNe of having an affair with Nyonisela while they were still together and sued NeNe for $100,000 to make up for her loss of affection, emotional distress and mental anguish.

“I feel like I was dragged into something that is just not my business. They have their own legal thing that’s going on,” NeNe replied, “I had no feelings about it.” She thought that she shouldn’t be “brought into it” and it’s “something that (Nyonisela) has to handle himself.”

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Who is Nyonisela?

Nyonisela Sioh is a businessman and a fashion designer. He designs and sells custom suits, shirts, shoes, tuxedos and accessories online and in-store. Nyonisela has a brand of his own, named Nyoni Couture. Born in Libera, Nyonisela has a unique fashion idea and loves to mix his African heritage with western styles in designing.

Nyonisela has his own brand and offers tailoring services. He describes himself as “highly motivated and passionate”. Nyonisela’s net worth is estimated to be $20-$25 million.