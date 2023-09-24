Nic Kerdiles’ net worth was in the millions as a result of his hockey success before his death was confirmed. Nic, Savannah Chrisley’s ex, passed away after a motorcycle accident. He was 29 years old.

The story of Nic and Savannah played out on Chrisley Knows Best for years. Savannah Chrisley‘s ex has passed away and now she has written tribute to the “angel” in her life. Nic Kerdile’s death was confirmed on September 23, revealing he was killed in a motorcycle crash in Nashville.

Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville

Nic Kerdiles’ net worth

Nic Kerdiles’ net worth was worth an estimated $2 million. He was a former professional ice hockey player who played with the Anaheim Ducks in the National Hockey League.

Savannah’s ex Nic was selected by the same team in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft. Before his death, he worked as an entrepreneur and real estate agent based in Nashville, Tennesee.

Nic Kerdile’s death has been confirmed. Hours before the accident, Nic shared a photo of himself riding an Indian Motorcycle on his Instagram Stories. He captioned what is now his final post, “Night rider.”

Savannah Chrisley’s ex dies in tragic accident

Savannah’s ex Nic Kerdiles was in a motorcycle accident. Nashville police had told local TV station WKRN that Nic was riding his Indian Motorcycle on a street in a residential area.

His vehicle then traveled through a stop sign and struck a BMW SUV. After the accident involving Nic Kerdiles, he was transported to a hospital and later died of his injuries.

Investigators also told the outlet there were no signs of impairment on behalf of either driver and no charges are anticipated against the BMW driver.

“I’m still hoping you’ll respond to my text…” Savannah wrote on September 23 on an Instagram Stories video of the two kissing. She shared a photo of the two from their engagement photo shoot in 2019.

She and Nic got together in 2017 and they got engaged a year later, in 2018. They then got back together in 2021 before splitting up again. Savannah is now in a relationship with Robert Shiver.

Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

She ‘loved hard’ with Nic Kerdiles

Savannah Chrisley wrote: “Heaven gained the most beautiful angel today. I miss you and I love you. I’ll forever save our last messages of ‘I love you’… Please send me a sign that you’re ok…”

She added: “Maybe it’ll be through a ham and cheese crepe.. or pasta with white sauce… or maybe your favorite carrot cake.” Savannah said she “loved hard” with Nic, who she was on-and-off with for years.

The two remained close following their breakup. In August 2021, Savannah told E! News, “Nic and I, we’re in each other’s day-to-day lives. We’re learning so many different things and growing.”