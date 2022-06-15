Inside North West's lavish life making us wish we were Kim Kardashian's daughter













15 June 2022 marks North West’s ninth birthday so let’s look back at all the times she made us wish we were Kim Kardashian’s firstborn.

Happy birthday to North West! The adorable baby we first saw on Keeping Up On The Kardashians is now nine years old, just one birthday away from double digits.

From the moment Kim and Kanye announced they were welcoming a child, we were sure she was destined to be the coolest kid around – sorry Blue Ivy!

Being the little princess of one of the most famous couples does have its perks, so here are a few that have us completely jealous.

Six times North West made us wish we were a Kardashian kid

Lavish birthday parties

The Kardashians are known for their OTT birthday bashes and any type of party, really. They probably got the talent from momager Kris Jenner, who’s known for her spectacular annual New Year’s Eve festivities.

North celebrated her first birthday with a kidchella-themed party complete with a Ferris wheel and face-painting, yet she probably doesn’t remember any of it.

Japanese Kuromi is seemingly North’s latest obsession since it was the theme for her ninth birthday party two days ago. Kim’s usually-empty house was decked out in merch, and there was also an adult-sized Kuromi running around.

Performing at a Yeezy fashion show

Budding rap stars can only dream about such an opportunity, but as Kanye West’s daughter, you get a fast pass into the industry – kind of.

Although not a concert, North made her rap debut at the Yeezy season 8 fashion show. Thanks to her inspiring lyrics “What are those? Those are clothes!”, the then-six-year-old became an internet sensation.

Kim played the role of supportive mother as she teared up while her child belted out “Look at my shoes, they are cute and cool.” Penelope even got a shout-out, who was cheering from the audience: “Yay I love you, Penelope,” she sang. Iconic.

Taking a fire truck to school

Although Kimye is divorced, Ye still proves he’s the best father to his four children. In an episode in The Kardashians, the rapper can be seen picking them up for school, not in a regular car, but in a fire truck – what a Kanye way of doing things.

We wish we could all pull up to school in a truck with sirens and a hose.

Magazine covers

The Kardashian kid landed her first cover at age 5. Don’t know about you, but most of us weren’t modelling in magazines at that age.

North graced the front page of WWD Beauty Inc. for their story about Generation Z and Alpha. Dressed in purple and pink outfits paired with colourful eyeliner, she was a vibrant dream.

Appear in Ye’s music videos

Yet another opportunity that Ye fans would dream about. The then-two-year-old appeared in her father’s home video-inspired music video for Only One ft Paul McCartney.

The filming also launched that viral meme of Kim hiding in the bushes.