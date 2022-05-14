Inside Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse's super low-key relationship













When he’s not slating his time on Twilight, or starring in the hit movie The Batman, Robert Pattinson is actually keeping his relationship with his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse super low-key.

Photo by Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

The 36-year-old actor is incredibly private about his relationship with the 30-year-old model and performer, but recently has opened up in interviews and fans can’t get enough.

Going strong for four years

The pair have actually been together since 2018 – they were first linked to be in July 30 that year when E! got photos of the pair kissing in London.

According to the publication an eyewitness said: “Robert was very affectionate to her and had his arm around her the whole way and Suki reciprocated by holding his hand and kissing it. They were very loved up and close. Robert stroked Suki’s hair and gave her another loving kiss.”

Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Since then they’ve been spotted together several times over the years, but they definitely haven’t made it ‘Insta official’ – well, at least not publicly. Where Waterhouse has over 2 million followers, Pattinson doesn’t even have an account.

Opening up

Pattinson has more recently, during his The Batman press tour, opened up about his relationship. During his interview with GQ he told them how Waterhouse had actually influenced his decision to change the location of the interview from the zoo, to Holland Park, in London. He said: “I was talking to my girlfriend last night and she was, like, ‘You know, people don’t really like zoos.…’ I’d been thinking about a metaphorical thing. But then I was thinking that’s very wrong, a sad bear walking in circles.”

Then when he was on Jimmy Kimmel Live he explained he actually only watched The Batman, fully, with the model. He said: “It was really her reaction that kind of changed the entire thing, because I’m pretty sure she’s not normally into watching superhero movies.

“And just seeing that it was capturing her attention the entire time and then she held my hand and touched it [to her face] and I could feel a little tear. And I was like, ‘No way!’”

Keeping it low-key

We’ll never know why they’ve decided not to go public with their relationship, but after the rocky and public end he had with Kristen Stewart it’s maybe pretty obvious.

Photo by Franziska Krug/Getty Images

Pattinson and Stewart started dating in 2009 after meeting on the set of the first Twilight movie, in which they played love interests, Bella Swan and Edward Cullen. However, in 2013 the pair split after Stewart was, very publicly, accused of cheating on Pattinson with her Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders. The accusations came after Stewart was photographed kissing Sanders. However, we’ll never really know the reason they decided to call it quits.

But, it’s totally understandable why they’d keep their relationship low-key. And they’re not the only ones, Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift, who’ve been together since 2016, are hugely famous for their super low-key relationship – but like with Pattinson they have been opening up lately.