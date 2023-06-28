Savannah Chrisley is the most well-known star of Chrisley Knows Best, so Reality Titbit looks into her career, net worth, and dating life following her parents’ incarceration.

After becoming a household reality TV name in 2014, Savannah Chrisley has steadily ridden the wave to fame by expanding her empire into the world of entrepreneurship and hosting. The Chrisley Knows Best star may be young, but she has become the family spokesperson, particularly after her parents’ legal complications in 2022.

Savannah openly shares the ups and downs of fame on her podcast, but if you’ve missed any episodes, here’s everything you need to know about the TV personality.

Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Rampage

Who is Savannah Chrisley?

Full name: Savannah Faith Chrisley

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

Relationship status: Single

Birthday: August 11, 1997

Born to Todd and Julie Chrisley, Savannah is a TV star originally from Atlanta, Georgia. She is the couple’s only biological daughter and has two siblings called Chase Chrisley and Grayson.

Savannah, 25, also has two half-siblings: Kyle and Lindsie, whose parents are Todd Chrisley and his first wife Teresa Terry.

One year after her reality debut, the influencer was crowned Miss Tennessee Teen in 2015 but failed to win the Miss Teen USA 2016 title. It seems that Savannah has hung up her pageant heels for good ever since.

While many TV stars put their education on hold in favor of their careers, Savannah has shown her dedication to completing her qualifications. She initially attended Lipscomb University, Tennessee, before transferring to Belmont University to study Music Business.

“Savannah is extremely academic, so nothing that Savannah is going to do is going to interfere with her college degree,” Todd told OK Magazine during his daughter’s pageant days. “Savannah truly believes in the empowerment of women, and she believes the best way in doing that is by having an education.”

With Todd being a real estate tycoon, becoming a realtor was the natural career path for Savannah. She is now the head of the family company, Chrisley And Co, while juggling her personal ventures.

Speaking of her endeavors, Savannah is also a podcast host, entrepreneur, and actress. She made a cameo in Sharknado 4: The 4th Awakens as herself, and regularly shares her vulnerable side on her Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley podcast.

As for her own business, she is the founder of her makeup company, Sassy By Savannah. The brand is inspired by the nickname, Sassy, which Chase used to call her during their childhood.

Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Savannah Chrisley’s net worth is four times greater than Todd and Julie

Savannah may not be the oldest Chrisley sibling, but she’s proved that age is just a number with her impressive fortune. After just under a decade in the spotlight, Savannah Chrisley has a net worth of $6 million, exceeding her parents’ estimated wealth of $1.5 million.

The makeup guru landed a TV spin-off with Chase in 2019 called Growing Up Chrisley to document their independent lives away from their family. The siblings embarked on a cross-country move to Los Angeles, where they resided in a Hollywood Hills mansion, but they have since returned to their loved ones in Nashville.

Savannah splurged on a four-bedroom, 3300sqft home in 2016. Located in Franklin, Tennessee, the $681,000 detached property was her second real estate purchase. She previously owned a trendy midtown Nashville condo worth $605,000, which reportedly counts Julianna Hough and Taylor Swift as neighbors.

She has custody of Grayson and Chloe Chrisley after parents’ jail sentences

Savannah has taken on the role of parent for brother Grayson, 17, and neice Chloe, 10, after Julie and Todd were convicted of bank and tax fraud offenses in 2022.

According to the US Attorney’s Office, the Chrisley couple “conspired to defraud community banks in the Atlanta area to obtain more than $36 million in personal loans” by submitting false bank statements, audit reports, and personal financial statements.

Charges include conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit tax, evasion, while Julie was handed an additional charge of obstruction of justice.

Todd Chrisley is currently completing his 12-year sentence at FPC Pensacola, Florida, while his wife is incarcerated in Federal Medical Center Lexington, Kentucky.

With the couple in jail, Savannah has stepped up as the guardian of the youngest Chrisleys. Chloe is the daughter of Kyle, but Todd and Julie gained full custody of the 10-year-old in 2016 due to their son’s addiction struggles and mental health issues.

Savannah Chrisley’s dating history since fame

Savannah was most recently linked to country singer Nate Smith. Chrisley once admitted she was dating a mystery man earlier this year; she only confirmed her romance with Nate in May, so it’s possible she was referring to the same person.

Other notable past romances include former hockey player Nic Kerdiles, who she dated from 2017 to 2020 after meeting through Instagram. He popped the question in 2019 but the pair called off the wedding one year later. They continued dating until officially splitting in September 2020

The reality star noted that “neither of us was capable of giving the other what they needed at the time,” and regretted filming their engagement.

Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Savannah also dated up-and-coming country singer Blaire Hanks and NBA player Luke Kennard, before being briefly linked to The Bachelor’s Colton Underwood and country singer Matt Snell.

It’s fair to say that she has a preference for country stars.

Savannah discussed Nate Smith breakup on her podcast

Love was already in the air for Savannah and Nate when he appeared on her podcast in early January. They were talking at the time, and things eventually blossomed into a relationship as Nate’s singing career took off.

Between his touring schedule and Savannah’s new caring duties, the pair found it difficult to maintain a stable relationship.

With two minors as her priority, Savannah confessed that dating has been difficult due to the guilt she feels when leaving Grayson and Chloe behind.

“It was such a great experience. I mean, I have literally nothing to say about him other than having so much respect for him. It was just a tough situation for everyone involved,” she explained.

“I think it was really hard because there were ways that we connected, so great,” she continued. “But then also, it’s so hard for anyone to understand the level of trauma that’s going on in my life right now,” Savannah said seemingly hinting at her parents’ situation.