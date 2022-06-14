Inside the history of Kuromi as North celebrates her 9th birthday party













To no one’s surprise, Kim has thrown one of her kids another lavish party and this time it was to celebrate North’s 9th birthday, which is on 1 June. The SKIMS founder uploaded a TikTok montage of the bash via her and North’s account on Monday after the party, which was themed around the Sanrio character Kuromi.

North is obsessed with Sanrio and Hello Kitty characters and fans now want to know more about them and what her birthday was themed around. Reality Titbit has all the details on the birthday party as well as an insight into the world of Kuromi. Check it out.

Photo by Mehdi Taamallah/NurPhoto via Getty Images

North’s Kuromi birthday bash

Kim uploaded a video of the best bits of North’s party to her Instagram this week with the caption “Kuromi Time💜”. The video included footage of North posing with a Kuromi impersonator and opening some of her many Kuromi-themed gifts.

At one point, North and her friends cracked open a Kuromi-decorated suitcase full of merch, including dolls, school supplies and plush figures.

During the video, we could also see North showing off some of her many Kuromi-themed items in her bedroom, which included several stuffed animals, plenty of stickers and a jewellery holder.

The history of Kuromi

Kuromi is a fictional anime character from the Sanrio franchise. The white rabbit or imp-like creature is from the My Melody universe and is My Melody’s “rival” and was created in 2005.

Kuromi wears a black jester’s hat with a pink skull on the front and a black devil’s tail. The skull’s facial expression changes to match Kuromi’s mood. Her appearance is also similar to those of cartoon characters from the 1990s such as Pichu from Pokémon.

Due to her appearance, Kuromi has become a popular character for the punk scene and goth crowds but is also very popular among kids and teens, too. Her character is described as a villain, punk and tomboy.

Kim hosted a similar party for Psalm

When the SKIMS founder’s son, Psalm, turned 4 back in May, she held him a similar themed birthday party, but this time it was Hulk-inspired.

For Psalm’s birthday bash she decorated the house with a bright green balloon arch, a slime bar and a ton of superhero decorations all themed around the Incredible Hulk.

Attendees were also able to grab their own giant Hulk fists upon entering the party, and each kid also got a green, fist-shaped chocolate sculpture to smash. It’s definitely safe to say that the Kardashians know how to throw their kids a party.

