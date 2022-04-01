











“No, I’m not a snack at all. Look, baby, I’m the whole damn meal.” Those are the inspirational Juice lyrics by singer Lizzo, who has turned her body positivity into a whole business – by launching her own shapewear.

From sharing her workout routines on TikTok to encouraging fans to embrace their bodies, the entertainer has never been afraid to flaunt her beauty, whether in her lyrics or through her red carpet outfits!

Lizzo has now launched a clothing line called Yitty, a shapewear designed to embrace all body types. It has been made available to fans through a partnership with athletic apparel maker Fabletics.

Lizzo launches shapewear

Lizzo has partnered up with fashion brand Fabletics to offer “no-shame, smile-inducing” styles. She has wanted to launch the clothing line for ages, but didn’t want to the items to be sad or restrictive, as per CNN.

Launching online from April 12th, the line – called Yitty – will include soft fabrics and silhouettes that can be worn as clothes or under them, with sizes ranging 6X to XS. Self love and radical inner confidence are its main focuses!

There is set to be three different styles, including seamless garments in “Nearly Naked”, mesh styles that can be worn as outerwear “Mesh Me”, and “Major Label,” which focuses on everyday lifestyle pieces.

The clothing line comes after she revealed she has “gained weight” in the new year, before saying she “looks good.” The singer was previously on a journey to lose weight in 2021, maintaining that it was for her health rather than looks.

so honored to be a part of this ^.^ me for yitty @lizzo 🖤 pic.twitter.com/hl12bzRoZH — three 6 gothia (@luhshawnays) March 30, 2022

What is the reason behind ‘Yitty’?

Lizzo called the collection ‘Yitty’ after her childhood nickname. Her real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, but that quickly turned into the unusual nickname thanks to her auntie.

As per Forbes, the collection now represents her aunt’s entire vibe. Lizzo said:

Yitty is a nickname my auntie gave me when I was young. She was a full-figured woman and one of the coolest people ever with bold, beautiful energy. I wanted that energy in this brand.

The partnership with Fabletics came about when Lizzo met co-founder Don Ressler five years ago. They began building the company back in 2019 with Kristen Dykstra, CMO at Fabletics, who is now president of Yitty.

This is a dream 5 years in the making…. Introducing @YittyOfficial: Shapewear you can wear Underwear, Overwear, Anywhere. For Every Damn Body. 6X to Xs. Are you ready for the YITTY LIBERATION? Coming soon… pic.twitter.com/HEIw10o3Nx — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) March 30, 2022

The singer embraces inclusivity

Lizzo has always been a body inclusive icon. Mostly within her music, she uses lyrics to empower fans to love their bodies, despite having been shamed for her shape throughout her career.

That hasn’t stopped her from setting the tone for different body types. In December 2019, Lizzo sparked controversy at a Los Angeles Lakers game, where she danced and twerked to her song “Juice” in a dress showing her thong.

Lizzo has taken to Instagram Live to say those who don’t like a certain part of her body can “kiss it.” She added:

This is who I’ve always been. Now everyone’s looking at it and your criticism can just remain your criticism. Your criticism has no effect on me, negative criticism has no stake in my life, no control over my life, over my emotions.

In an interview with Vice regarding body image, the singer boldly said:

You can wake up and change many things about your appearance, but the inevitability of waking up in your skin is what unifies us.

