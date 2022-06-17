











Tristan Thompson is one of the first to appear on Drake’s latest music video ‘Falling Back’, as he helps prepare him for his wedding day. Once the ceremony starts, the musician is met with multiple women as Tristan watches on.

The NBA player’s random appearance in the video comes as he faces a cheating scandal involving getting another woman pregnant while in a relationship with Khloe Kardashian, who he shares daughter True with.

Drake released a surprise album on June 17th called ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ which has garnered worldwide attention. So when Tristan suddenly appeared in his video, fans were 1) curious about if they’re friends and 2) totally confused.

AS IF: Drake’s son is already bilingual, not that we’re *Google’s French for jealous*

Tristan appears in Drake’s video

Cameras are focused on Drake at the start of his ‘Falling Back’ music video, until the focus turns to Tristan, who asks the musician if he is ready. Tristan tells him: “[If] it doesn’t feel right, we scrap it, we go home.”

Drake says to his “bro” that the wedding is the “right time” before confessing that he is “in love”, to which Tristan responds: “Happy for you. If we’re going to do this, we gotta get you right.”

Then, when the wedding takes place, a long line of multiple women are in line to ‘tie the knot’ with Drake. Tristan is standing just behind him and claps his friend on as he holds the hands of the first woman.

tristan thompson being the best man in the falling back video while drake marries multiple woman…..it makes sense — 𝔪𝔞𝔡𝔰𝔬𝔲𝔨𝔰 (@madsouls_) June 17, 2022

Leave No Trace | Official Trailer | Hulu

It comes after Tristan’s cheating scandal

Tristan has been involved in three infidelity scandals during his relationship to Khloe. One of them included kissing Kylie Jenner’s ex-best friend Jordyn Woods, but this time, he got a woman pregnant during his 30th birthday party.

At 6.30am of the morning in question, Kim Kardashian was left “shaking” after learning about Tristan’s secret paternity lawsuit. Surprised at the situation, the production team decided to record the entire conversation.

After breaking the news to momager Kris Jenner, the 41-year-old called both of her sisters, Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian. Referring to the declaration that Tristan had written, Kim said:

The whole declaration is in this thing, which says I slept with her, it’s his whole thing. It says, ‘I, Tristan Thompson, met this girl in Houston, I slept with her on my 30th birthday.’

Tristan confirmed in a statement about the rumoured pregnancy. It involved another woman that he had flown back to Cleveland after being at his party the night he supposedly got the woman pregnant – at a party Khloe threw for him.

the fact that drake put tristan thompson in this video where he’s marrying 22 women at once is hilarious 💀 — kayleigh (@baddiexkayleigh) June 17, 2022

OMG: Fans screaming for a Yung Lean and Drake collab after unlikely picture

Drake and Tristan’s friendship

Drake and Tristan have been friends for a while, with the rapper often attending the NFL player’s games to support him. Now, the gesture has been returned as Tristan stars in Drake’s ‘Falling Back’ video.

Their friendship goes back at least three years, as the pair was spotted having a guys’ night out in Santa Monica in February 2019, after Thompson’s first split from Khloé Kardashian.

They were also seen partying together earlier this year. In fact, the duo usually make public appearances whenever Tristan has split from his ex. Drake shared photos of himself and the NBA player surrounded by friends and drinks.

Rick Madonik/Toronto Star via Getty Images

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS ON HULU AND DISNEY+

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK