Pete Davidson stars in Bupkis, his biggest TV venture since leaving SNL. He will be portraying himself, so is it based on his real life?

All eyes are on Pete Davidson‘s dating life, but attention is shifting to his TV comeback. Since leaving SNL after eight years, the star has been perfecting his acting skills with several comedy films, starring alongside Kaley Cuoco and Megan Fox.

His latest TV project, Bupkis, will be his first starring series. The 29-year-old will be portraying himself, so will it be a dramedy of his life? Here’s everything we know about the Peacock show.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Is Bupkis based on Pete Davidson in real life?

Yes, Bupkis is based on a true story. Peacock advertises the eight-episode program as a “heightened, fictionalized version of Pete Davidson’s real life.”

The trailer kicks off with Pete and his castmates in a shouting montage, while British rapper Stormzy provides the backing track. His fictional self is struggling with fame as he seeks a low-key life in his native Staten Island.

Eagle-eyed fans will notice the star-studded cast featuring comedy’s biggest names. From Kenan Thompson to Charlie Day, they offer their words of wisdom to the fictional Pete as he discovers his unfavorable reputation in Hollywood.

Mocked for living in his mom’s basement, alleged drug use, and his “butthole eyes”, Bupkis looks to be the comedian’s lighthearted response to the ridiculous real-life rumors.

His mom, Amy Waters, is portrayed by Sopranos star Edie Falco, while Oona Roche plays the fictionalized version of his sister, Casey.

The role of his father, Scott Davidson, will not be included. A New York City firefighter, Pete’s dad died in 9/11 at age 33.

Pete’s rumored girlfriend appears in Bupkis

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

If you’ve been keeping up with his dating life, you’ll know that his latest rumored partner is Chase Sui Wonders. She is an actress best known for her role in Bodies Bodies Bodies, which starred Pete.

Chase is rumored to play herself in the Bupkis and shares a deep moment with her reported beau in the trailer. “You run away from the people who love you,” she tells him.

It’s unknown if the pair are exclusively dating, but they were last seen receiving a carton of eggs from Martha Stewart on Easter Sunday. Pete and Chase were involved in a car accident in early March in Beverly Hills.

Bupkis premieres on May 4 on Peacock.