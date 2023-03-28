As Chrisley Knows Best fans have become aware of the school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee, they are concerned for ten-year-old, Chloe Chrisley.

The mass shooting took place at an elementary school called The Covenant School which is a Christian private school for students aged three to 11.

Three children and three adults have been killed by the shooter who has been identified as 28-year-old Audrey Hale.

Chrisley Knows Best fans have rushed to social media to find out if Chloe Chrisley is okay, as Savannah Chrisley has finally shared an update.

Is Chloe Chrisley safe after Nashville’s Covenant School shooting?

Fans have been desperate to know what school Chloe attends and whether she was involved in the shooting. Thankfully, Savannah Chrisley confirmed that Chloe was safe and shared a photo of herself hugging Chloe tight.

The children who tragically died in the school shooting have since been named: Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney.

Savannah Chrisley shares update on Chloe Chrisley

Savannah revealed that she was “so beyond grateful” that Chloe was safe. She then posted a series of video clips from her car admitting that she felt a sense of guilt as she reassured everyone Chloe was okay. As she knows that there are other parents who have received devastating news and “were not able to take their children home from school that day.”

Previously, Savannah Chrisley called out the US prison system and this time, she pleaded for change for the sake of the nation’s children. As she noted that children are becoming “casualties of a country” that refuses to change.

The 25-year-old then asked “when would enough be enough,” adding: “I don’t know how many lives it’s going to take for something to change.”

The rest of the family including Grayson Chrisley joined Savannah in sharing prayers on their Instagram Stories as they thanked God that Chloe was alright.

Savannah says school shooting hit ‘close to home’

Savannah thanked fans for all of the messages and well wishes received via Instagram.

She then explained that it has “really affected our community here in Nashville” and noted that the shooting happened not far from where she lives. The influencer noted that it “just hits differently” when it could’ve been your child.

Chrisley explained that when she saw the news she completely broke down and rushed to Chloe’s school to get her. When she saw her daughter come out they embraced and Chloe said: “Ouch you’re hugging me too hard.”

However, Chrisley explained that having Chloe back in her arms was the “greatest feeling in the world.” After all, the scare comes just days after Savannah’s tribute to Chloe on Instagram where she said she was her “whole world.”

Chloe does not attend The Covenant School

Fans finally worked out that Chloe no longer attends private school. Todd Chrisley previously opened up about Chloe having an issue with bullying at the private school she was previously attending.

On an old episode of podcast Chrisley Confessions, Todd Chrisley revealed that they pulled Chloe out of private school due to bullying that stemmed from her race.