











Dog The Bounty Hunter is back on the scene as he recently took to church to share his story. This sparked questions about whether the TV personality is still working as a bounty hunter and where he currently lives.

He hasn’t gone completely off the scene, as he masked himself up as armadillo for The Masked Singer not long ago. Duane Lee Chapman is now known for sharing his adventures on Dog The Bounty Hunter on A&E from 2004 to 2012.

The reality star came to international notice as a bounty hunter for his successful capture of Max Factor heir Andrew Luster in Mexico in 2003. Fast-forward to now and fans wonder if he’s still trying to hunt down wanted people.

Is Dog The Bounty Hunter still working?

Duane Chapman still works as a bounty hunter. His latest series, Dog’s Most Wanted, aired on WGN America in late 2019, but since then, Dog The Bounty Hunter has also been giving speeches at church.

A source revealed on YouTube seven months ago that Duane is still running Da Kine in Honolulu and bounty hunts in both Hawaii and Colorado with Kaleo, Sonny and Rich, who featured on the A&E series.

However, Duane’s left-hand man Youngblood is said to have retired, as reported by The Sun, and is a single father. But Dog is continuing the job without him, and regularly posts updates about his hunting adventures on Instagram.

Duane recently found another son of his, called John Chapman. He received a call, as revealed on his recent church The Source Church speech, that he is the father of a grown boy who was adopted.

Speaking to Access on his Masked Singer appearance, Dog said he “tries to be a good Christian person, always.” Now 57, Duane puts his all into bringing faith into others’ lives alongside bounty hunting.

Where does Dog The Bounty Hunter live?

Dog currently lives in Naples. However, he isn’t always at home as he travels the USA and more recently, said he was heading to Utah where the murders of Crystal Turner and Kylen Schulte remain unsolved.

He was originally born in Denver, Colorado, one of the places where Dog, who opposes bail reform, has joined movements – as well as California, Vermont, and New Jersey – that seek to oppose or overturn bail reform laws.

Colorado is also where Duane and his wife tied the knot in 2021. Previously, Duane lived in the east Honolulu suburb of Hawaii Kai with his late wife Beth, where they had gotten married.

He now travels with wife Francie

Duane, who got remarried to Colorado rancher Francie Frane in September 2021, is now travelling the USA with his wife. They attend speaking engagements such as the recent speech they gave at The Source Church in Florida.

The Dog Hunter and his late wife and television co-star, Beth, had previously appeared at The Source Church together in 2016, 2017 and 2019. However, Beth died of throat cancer in 2019.

Seven months before Beth died, Francie’s husband, Bob Frane, died of multiple myeloma. Francie never knew about Duane at the time, but claims her friend once had a vision about them getting married.

During their The Source church speech, Your Observer reports that Francie called travelling with Duane “the most exciting thing that I have ever experienced, and the most terrifying at the same.”

