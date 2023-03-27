JoJo Siwa shared a Snapchat Story of her buying baby clothes and diapers and fans have been left puzzled, wondering whether JoJo is pregnant or not.

JoJo Siwa is known for appearing in two seasons of Dance Moms. She has since gone on to become a business mogul and singer. She is very popular for her hit singles Boomerang and Kid in a Candy Store.

Siwanatorz are going crazy on social media over rumors that JoJo is pregnant, so let’s take a look at whether they’re true or not.

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Is Jojo Siwa from Dance Moms having a baby?

No, JoJo Siwa has clarified that she is not actually pregnant.

In fact, the posts of her pretending to buy baby clothes were actually in response to the false pregnancy rumors that recently surfaced online.

However, it appears the images have actually made rumors resurface and highlighted fans’ confusion.

Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images

JoJo Siwa takes pregnancy prank to next level

JoJo has continued the pregnancy prank by sharing selfies of herself sticking her belly out. She can also be seen stood next to a pile of baby clothes; and holding some baby diapers in the store.

She even captioned one of her posts: “Baby clothes haul.” In another post she attached a blue heart and a baby emoji and captioned another post: “Can’t wait.”

JoJo pretending to be pregnant on her Snapchat Stories isn’t the only social media post that has left users scratching their heads. Last week, the YouTube star posted a collage of her abdomen on Instagram. The image showed her lying down with one of her hands placed on her stomach. She captioned the post: “Team boy or Team girl.”

This is not the first time JoJo has been caught up in rumors

Back in August 2020, when JoJo confirmed that she was dating TikTok star Mark Bontempo. Of course, after any celebrity confirms they are dating, the pregnancy rumors are bound to follow. The pregnancy rumors spread like wildfire and JoJo was forced to deny that she was pregnant.

In response to the rumors, JoJo reacted at the time: “Apparently I’m pregnant. God, I love TikTok.”

Fans react to JoJo Siwa’s pregnancy posts

JoJo used to only get stick from Dance Moms’ Abby Lee Miller, but it appears this time fans are coming at her for their dissaproval of the pregnancy pranks. Whilst other users have found it hilarious.

One Twitter user wrote: “Jojo Siwa pretending to be pregnant on Snapchat is just weird now.”

Another added: “I feel as though you are manipulating people for clicks.”

Others suggested she is helping out: “Say what you want about Jojo Siwa but her buying brand new baby clothes to send to expecting mothers and newborn babies’ families is so pure.