Kailyn Lowry has put her personal life on display since 2011’s Teen Mom 2, so is she married in 2023?

Devoted mom Kailyn Lowry spends 24/7 with her four children, but she still has enough time to host two podcasts, become a New York Times best-selling author, and spare some hours for her personal life.

The Teen Mom 2 star co-parents with her three ex-boyfriends, but is she married in 2023? Reality Titbit takes a look into her relationship status.

Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Is Kailyn Lowry married and who is she with now?

Kailyn is not married in 2023, but she is currently dating Elijah Scott. They have been together since at least April 2022.

The couple met as neighbors in Delaware, where she constructed a custom $850,000 house. Elijah purchased his home before learning that Kailyn lived next door.

The reality star 31, revealed she was dating during a vitamins promotion on social media last year. “Me and my boyfriend actually send pictures of Open Vitamins that we take every morning,” she explained. “He will send me a picture of his and I will send a picture of mine.”

Since then, the mom of four has shown glimpses of their relationship on TikTok and Instagram, but he has never been tagged on social media.

Elijah is reportedly a US Army veteran and owned an auto repair company called Scott Auto & Motorcycle Repair. According to In Touch Weekly, Kailyn revealed he also worked in construction.

“Get you someone who pours concrete by day and sings R&B by night,” she gushed online.

Rumors circulated that the TV star secretly welcomed a fifth baby in November 2022 with Scott, but she has never confirmed the speculation.

Credit @kaillowry on TikTok

She’s on good terms with her baby daddies

Kailyn may be dating someone else, but she’s making things work for the sake of her children. She frequently updates fans about her kids’ achievements, which she celebrates with their fathers.

The podcast host gave birth to her eldest son, Issac Elliot, with her ex Jo Rivera, who also appeared on 16 And Pregnant, in 2009.

Season 5 of Teen Mom 2 documented her romance with Javi Marroquin and the birth of their son, Lincoln Marshall (born November 2013). The couple tied the knot in 2012 but split in 2015.

Her brood expanded when Lux Russell and Creed Romello joined the family in 2017 and 2020, respectively. She co-parents them with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez.