Kardashian fans ask if Kendall Jenner is pregnant after a cryptic clip on season 3 episode 4 and whether any Instagram clues holds the secret…

Hulu’s The Kardashians is a popular reality show following a family of famous businesswomen. During season 3, we see Kourtney and Kim Kardashian experience tension over her wedding and business, as well as Kendall’s latest news.

Viewers are now asking if Kendall Jenner is pregnant, or whether her sister, Kylie Jenner, is pregnant. Kendall is the only sister in the family who has not had children and is currently dating Bad Bunny.

Is Kendall Jenner pregnant?

No, Kendall is not pregnant. She had fans questioning if she is pregnant after her producer asked, “How is the pregnancy going?” during the trailer for The Kardashians season 3 episode 4, shown at the end of episode 3.

Kendall is then seen looking to the right and smiling in the confessional clip, but the scene cuts, leaving fans in total confusion over whether she is expecting a baby or not. Currently, she does not have any children.

There’s a clear explanation though. Her horse is pregnant, months after she asked for horse sperm as a birthday present so she could impregnate her mare, and then performed a surrogate pregnancy on her horse.

She’s now treating the pregnancy as her own. “Oh my God, I’m going to have a baby!” she announced to the cameras with a big smile on her face during The Kardashians season 2, in November 2022.

To shut down the pregnancy rumors even more, Kendall recently shared an Instagram photo wearing a bikini, which showed her flat midriff, just two days before the recent episode came out addressing the horse’s pregnancy.

Fans also ask if Kylie Jenner is expecting

For those who realized Kendall is not pregnant, some heads turned to Kylie. However, Kylie is also not pregnant and not long ago gave birth. She welcomed a baby boy named Wolf Webster with Travis Scott in February 2022.

Kylie is no longer in a relationship with Travis and has recently been seen in photos with Timothee Chalamet. After months of dating rumors, the two have finally been seen together, alongside sister Kendall Jenner.

In the pap pictures, Kylie and Timothee are seen mingling together with each other’s families. The reality TV star has not spoken out about any current pregnancy and has always been open about expecting in the past.

Kendall and Bad Bunny: Timeline

Kendall and Bad Bunny faced dating rumors for months, and are no longer keeping their relationship a secret. She was pictured laughing and whispering in the musician’s ear in May 2023 at a Lakers vs Warriors game.

The two started to date in February and appear to have a flourishing bond today. However, Kendall hasn’t yet made them Instagram official and does not feature her new unofficial beau on The Kardashians.

They rode horses together in April – so perhaps Bad Bunny is aware of Kendall’s pregnant horse! However, as per The Sun, Kendall was seen straddling her friend, Harry Hudson, in a throwback photo shared by Kim.

