Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble aren't married but their union is seven years solid













Kris Jenner is the matriarch of every reality TV fan’s favourite family. Boasting 11 grandchildren, Kris is the mom-ager of all mom-agers and she’s the support behind all of the Kar-Jenners. In moments of doubt, she’s there to let her kids know: “You’re doing amazing, sweetie”. And the man by Kris’ side is Corey Gamble.

When KUWTK viewers first met Kris Jenner, she was married to Bruce Jenner. Prior to the show, Kris had four children with late attorney Robert Kardashian and later welcomed Kendall and Kylie Jenner to the world with Bruce. Her relationship with Bruce played out on KUWTK but nowadays, The Kardashians viewers are used to seeing Kris with her beau, Corey Gamble. So, is Kris Jenner married to Corey? Let’s find out more…

The Kardashians | Official Trailer | Hulu BridTV 8954 The Kardashians | Official Trailer | Hulu https://i.ytimg.com/vi/CvEzCkdgnWk/hqdefault.jpg 972325 972325 center 22403

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble’s relationship explored

Throwing it back to 2014, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble met in Ibiza at Riccardo Tisci’s 40th birthday party according to Cosmopolitan.

In 2015, Corey appeared on KUWTK for the first time and the two went IG official which showed the world that they were an item.

Since then, it appears to have been plain sailing for Kris and Corey. The two had some hiccups when it came to Corey being accepted by Kris’ kids including Kim and Khloe but it looks like Kris and Corey have stood the test of the time and he’s a part of the family in 2022.

NO WAY: Travis Barker says Waldo Fernandez did a ‘phenomenal job’ on his home

Is Kris Jenner married to Corey?

No, Corey Gamble and Kris Jenner aren’t married.

Speaking on the Divorce Sucks with Laura Wasser podcast in September 2018, Kris suggested she probably won’t get married again in her life. She said: “You never say never, but I often say it’s just not what I think I need to do again based on my past… I’m in a really great relationship right now, and I’m happy and I don’t want to mess that up.“

The mother-of-six added that she’s “had the big wedding” so she’s content with how her life is at the moment.

Kris and Corey’s age gap explored

At 66 years old, Kris Jenner is 25 years older than her 41-year-old partner.

The two have taken things relatively slow in their relationship, just getting a dog in 2020, after five years of being together.

In 2020, Corey wrote on Instagram to say Happy Birthday to his long-term girlfriend: “We’ve been around the world several times during all these years and our love is still real.“

Corey didn’t attend Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s May 22nd wedding in Portofino, but he and Kris attended the Met Gala together on May 2nd, 2022.

OMG: The reason Scott fell out with The Kardashians, Kris calls him “shady” and Kendall is “over it”

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS ON HULU EVERY THURSDAY

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK