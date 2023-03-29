The Kardashians have discussed their Christian upbringing on their reality show, but what about Scott Disick? Fans are wondering if he has the same beliefs or whether he is Jewish.

With their annual extravagant Christmas parties and over-the-top Easter celebrations, you can already tell that the Kardashians are firm believers of Jesus – or perhaps they just love a good holiday party. All jokes aside, the famous family does identify as Christians and regularly pray before their meals, as documented on Keeping Up.

Anyone who has heard Kanye West‘s music will know he’s also a member of the Christian community (he has a gospel album called Sunday Service Choir) but what about Scott Disick? The ex-Kardashian boyfriend has shown glimpses of his faith on the show and on social media, so here’s what we know about it.

Is Scott Disick Jewish?

Yes, the 39-year-old was raised in a Jewish household by his late parents, Bonnie and Jeffrey. The couple passed away within three months of each other in late 2013 and early 2014.

It’s unknown whether the Talentless founder regularly prays and attends services in 2023, during a 2012 episode of Kourtney And Kim Take Miami, Disick admitted that he had been out of touch with his Jewish roots for years.

E! filmed his attempts to reconnect with the religion by attending a synagogue service, during which he felt “uncomfortable” since he could not read or speak Hebrew.

“I don’t really know what prayer we’re on,” he said in a confessional, “but being in a temple feels great.”

Kourtney, however, wasn’t as on board with Scott’s efforts, claiming that it was a “phase” in his life, which he labeled as “disrespectful”.

“There is no way Scott is going to risk messing up his hair in wearing this yarmulke,” she predicted. A yarmulke is a small brimless cap usually worn by Jewish males.

The reality star celebrated Hanukkah with Mason, Penelope, and Reign in 2021, and visited Israel the year before, where he was blessed by a rabbi in Jerusalem. He wore a yarmulke, so he proved Kourtney wrong.

Mason celebrated his Bar Mitzvah in 2022

Although Scott is no longer in a relationship with Kourtney, the couple has been co-parenting on good terms. Their eldest son, Mason, celebrated his 13th birthday in December 2022 with a Bar Mitzvah, a religious initiation ceremony to honor a Jewish boy’s entrance into adulthood.

Travis Barker did not accompany Kourtney to the festivities, but stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya made an appearance.

As expected from a Kardashian event, the family did not skimp on the party decorations. Guests were greeted with a Chrome Hearts-themed backdrop and silver balloons at the West Hollywood nightclub location.